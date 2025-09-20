Trinidad and Tobago: Missing man Akeem Gomez found dead in parked vehicle in Cunupia

The body of 26-year-old Akeem Gomez was discovered in a decomposed state inside a black Subaru in Cunupia, days after he was reported missing.

Trinidad and Tobago: The search for the missing 26-year-old Akeem Gomez has ended in tragedy after his decomposing body was discovered inside a black Subaru in Cunupia on Thursday September 18, 2025.

According to police reports, Gomez, the resident of Nicholas Trace, Maraval who was last seen alive on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Despite the tragic turn of events his body, already in the state of decomposition, was discovered in the backseat of an unlocked Subaru on Thursday.

The Subaru reportedly parked at an unfinished house along Chin Chin Road near Kernahan Trace.

Initial police reports report that no marks of violence were observed on the 26-year-old’s body but the District Medical Officer has ordered an autopsy from the Forensic Sciences Centre to determine Gomez’s cause of death.

Police proceeded to examine the area where Gome’s body was found as investigations into his death are still ongoing.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences, call upon the government and some asking how his body was already in a decomposing state within two days.

With users writing, “First time hearing about decompose body in two days that not sounding right my deepest condolences to the family may his soul rest in peace.“

“What new crime initiatives has the government taken since coming into office????????? From a staunch unc supporter.”

“So so sad so many youngsters being killed may his soul rip condolences to his family.”

Gomez’s death is still under investigation, stay connected with WIC News as we continue to provide more information into the murder that has left more questions than answers.