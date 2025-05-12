Two major Earthquakes with magnitude 5.5, 3.8 shake Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday

The tremor was felt across several areas, including Port of Spain (86 km northwest of the epicenter) and Arima (111 km west northwest).

Trinidad and Tobago: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred around 8:41 pm local time on Sunday, May 11, 2025, near Port of Spain just two hours before another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck the area.

The first quake struck at a depth of 31 km, with its epicenter located at longitude 62.23W and latitude 10.96N while the 2nd earthquake struck around 10:08 pm, majorly affecting Port of Spain, Arima and San Fernando.

According to the information, the tremor was felt across several areas, including Port of Spain (86 km Northwest from the epicenter) and Arima (111 km West Northwest). It was also reported that tremors were felt in parts of Carúpano, Venezuela, around 115 km ENE of the epicenter.

The development which was shared by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre also noted that this is a preliminary report which is automatically calculated.

Following the reports of quake, several locals also took to Facebook to share their experience with one of the local named Steffanie Singh said, “If that is the epicentre of the earthquake then that was definitely a strong one. Because we all felt it strong.” Another local named Jay Lyn said, “I felt it. I asked my daughter if she did, and she jokingly mentioned it's because of the waist trainer I'm wearing. These children are amusing.”

“We felt it strong on the E/W Corridor. The Global Earthquake Watch has been posting a huge uptick in earthquakes around the entire Globe for some weeks now,” said another.

Following the incidents, the authorities reported that there was no major damage to infrastructure of life was reported.

Notably, Trinidad and Tobago experiences an average of around 260 earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or greater every year and while most of them are minor, larger earthquakes are also expected which could occur once every year. The island nation is part of a broader seismically active zone in the Eastern Caribbean.