Jeremiah Louis to play remaining matches of CPL 2024 for SKN Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis: Jeremiah Louis has been added to the squad of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for their remaining matches of 2024 Caribbean Premier League. He will play the remaining three matches for the team and continue journey at the tournament.

Kittitian Louis will replace Sherfane Rutherford who has been taken down from the tournament for some personal reasons. He has been featured two times in the Caribbean Premier League and played six games between 2016 and 2022. He took three wickets in these matches at an average of 38.66 and an economy rate of 9.66.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots stood on the bottom of the table in the points table of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. The team lost six out of the seven matches and scored only 2 points in the tournament. Even after commencing their CPL campaign with victory, the team failed to maintain its winning streak and lost back-to-back games.

As for Jeremiah Louis, he is considered efficient for his red-ball skills and scored 151 wickets in 57 first-class games at an average of 25.43. He also played in the recently held test series between West Indies and England and was lauded for his performance.

He was ruled out with injury but emerged as the promising bowler from St Kitts and Nevis in the cricket series.

The Caribbean Premier League 2024 kicked off in August 29, 2024, with the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The match was won by the Patriots and started their campaign with massive victory.

However, other sixes matches of the tournament were lost by SKN Patriots and the matches were held at the stadium in St Kitts and Nevis. They have lost all these matches at their homegrounnd and stood in the last position in the points table. The first position was secured by Guyana Amazon Warriors with three consecutive victories.