26-year-old woman dies after being poisoned by girlfriend in Guyana

Guyana: A 26-year-old female, Debbie Blacks, a resident of Tuckber Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice, lost her life after she was given a poisonous substance to drink by her 22-year-old girlfriend.



The police officials have identified the suspect as Belinda Fraser also known as Bella who is a resident of Lot 222 Mayor and Town Council Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Guyana.



It is reported that the incident took place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 around 2:30 pm at Fraser's residence.



According to the information, Blacks and Fraser shared an intimate relationship for some time now; however, Fraser was in love with another female and was looking for reasons to leave Blacks.



While Blacks were at the residence of the suspect, both of them got into a heated argument, following which Fraser threw a poisonous substance into two champagned glasses and asked Blacks, "Let's drink poison, and we'll be together after death."



The woman poured it into two champagne glasses and gave one to Blacks. As the 26-year-old drank the substance, Fraser fooled her by taking just a sip and allegedly spitting it out before drinking milk.



Both the women were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital, following which the police were alerted, and upon arrival, Blacks told the authorities that Fraser wanted them to drink the substance. She also told her relatives the entire incident, and a video of the woman saying what transpired was also recorded by the relatives.



The police said that Blacks succumbed on Wednesday, October 2, as the amount of poison in her body was very high, which made it very difficult to save her.



On the other hand, Fraser is still in the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition because the substance was so strong that even a sip of it made her health worse. Police also said that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.