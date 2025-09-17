Three Trinidad police officers charged with $6,000 bribery scheme, granted $60,000 bail each

The court charged all individuals under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for corruptly soliciting a bribe and ordered each to pay $60,000 for their own bail.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident has come to the light on Tuesday, September 16, when three police officers appeared before the Master Rhea Libert in the Chaguanas North Criminal Court related to corruption charges against them.

According to Ian Alleyene’s post all the three police officials were identified as Sergeant Andrea Smith, a female official, PC Keegan Quamina, and PC Darryl Halls were charged for demanding and getting the bribe worth $6,000 from a businessman.

The court charged all of them under Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for corruptly soliciting a bribe and ordered each of them to pay $60,000 separately for their own bail. Along with this the court also ordered them to stay at least 100 ft away from the victim ‘businessman’.

It is being said that the incident took place on June 17, 2025, when the victim ‘businessman’ went to meet one of his employees who was a Venezuelan national, when both of them were approached by the three persons who were standing near the parked police vehicle.

Along with this it is also being claimed that they appeared to be a police officer as one of them was the woman who was wearing the plain clothes at the time of the incident with two men.

Further the female told them that she is a sergeant in the police department, and allegedly accused the businessman and the employee with him, claiming that they both were involved in the wrongdoings and also threatened them citing the arrest of both, if they don’t pay them $6,000 immediately.

Out of fear the businessman took out the amount of $5,000 from his vehicle and placed the amount on the back seat of the police vehicle in front of the officials, along with this he also told the female official that they can take the remaining amount of $1,000 from his working place, to which she agreed instantly.

The victims later made a report to the Professional Standards Bureau and after receiving a complaint the officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin, ACP Richard Smith, Snr. Supt. Kirk, Supt. Jankee, W/ASP Bacchus, W/Insp. Guy, Sgt. (Ag.) Mohammed, and other members of the PSB, started their investigation into the matter and arrested all the three police officials.

The charges on the officers were laid by them after consultations with Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago are showing their anger towards the police officials by saying that “those who have the responsibility to stop the crime are doing crime by themselves.” They are also appreciating the court’s order and the penalty imposed by the court on them.