Trinidad and Tobago: Autopsy reveals 12-year-old Mariah Seenath was beaten to death

According to the police officials, the autopsy confirmed that she died from blunt force trauma to the head. Police also stated that this blunt force trauma might have been caused because she was beaten to death.

Trinidad and Tobago: A disturbing discovery was made when the results of the autopsy were released of 12-year-old Mariah Seenath, a student of Ste. Madeleine Secondary School that she had been beaten to death. The officers revealed that on September 20th, 2025, a female body was discovered at a track near the Friendship Village Recreation Grounds, Cipero Road.

The officials further revealed, that the woman on September 20th, 2025, around 12:55 pm, reported the officers of Ste. Madeleine Police Station that she saw a dead body of a girl.

The woman also told the police officers that she was passing by the area of track near the Friendship Village Recreation Grounds, Cipero Road, when she observed several dogs gathered at a palace.

She further stated that, and when she went to look, she saw a lifeless body of a young girl, lying on her back with bruises on her stomach and grass around her neck.

Authorities later identified the body as Mariah Seenath, who left her grandmother’s home located at Cipero Road, around 7:00 a.m. to visit her father who lives at 3rd Street, Circle Drive, Hillview, Friendship Village, but she never arrived at her destination.

Police stated that the Homicide Region III investigators immediately processed the scene but the girl was unfortunately pronounced dead by the district medical officer. Officials further sent the body of the deceased to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary for safekeeping before it was sent to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The CID officers from the Southern Division are continuing their investigation and are doing deep enquiries into the matter to arrest the suspect. The police also reassured the public that they are working diligently to piece together the circumstances surrounding Mariah's death.

Also the 40-years-old carpenter Marlon Seenath, father of the deceased girl on Monday, went to the scene from where the body of his daughter was discovered and upon arrival he cried out so loudly as he discovered his daughter's slippers on the track where he believed that she was ambushed.

While talking to the reporters he said that he observed the marks of strangulation on his daughter’s neck and abdomen, and also her nose appeared to be twisted. He further added that his daughter was “one of a kind”, a child who respected her elders, who helped her siblings and who loved football.

Further he demanded justice for his daughter, while appealing to the police officials and higher authorities to find and arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

This shocking discovery of the truth has sent shockwaves through the entire community of Trinidad and Tobago, as people are very angry at the suspect. The community is also saying that how can someone do this to such a young girl? People are saying “whoever did this to the girl must be arrested immediately.”