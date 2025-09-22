Belize: J'ouvert celebration turns tragic as man dies in road accident

J’ouvert, known for its vibrant colors, music and freedom, sees revelers take to the streets at daybreak to dance and sing, marking the official start of Carnival.

Belize: A morning that started out with joy and energy during J’ouvert turned tragic when a man lost his life in a road accident. The incident took place early morning on September 22, while thousands of people were on the streets for the Carnival celebration.

Details of the accident

According to reports by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the man fell from a moving truck that was part of the J’ouvert parade. The accident left the man in very serious condition. Onlookers ran to assist and call for emergency help.

Emergency response teams arrived on the scene quickly, but despite their efforts to save the man, he succumbed to his injuries. The scene shocked the people who were celebrating with their friends and families.

Officers investigating at the scene have sealed the area and are talking to the eyewitnesses for more details about the accident. They are still working to determine how the man fell and whether safety protocols were followed during the procession.

Need for more safety measures

Carnival goers are expressing sorrow and sharing words of encouragement to the family and friends of the deceased man. Many locals are asking for more safety protocols to be put in place during the celebrations to prevent such further incidents from taking place.

The identity of the victim or any other detail has not yet been made public by the police officers, while the investigations continue amid the J’ouvert celebration across the country.