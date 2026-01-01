Viral deportation petition targeting Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj surpasses 70,000 signatures 

The petition created by Pedonika Minaj claims that the rapper is “spiraling out of control” and may be experiencing a mental health crisis, describing the behavior as consistent with psychosis.

United States: Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj’s deportation petition goes viral on social media garnering over 70,000 signatures to date. The deportation petition published by Change.org comes after only days following Nicki Minaj’s surprise appearance at Turning Point USA, where she expressed her support for Donald Trump and his Vice President J.D. Vance.

The petition created by "Pedonika Minaj" writes that the rapper is "currently spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis." Therefore it calls upon the authorities to review Nicki Minaj’s visa and deport her back to Trinidad and Tobago.

The deportation petition came only days after the musical artist went on the Turning Point USA and expressed her support for the U.S. presidential office along with stating, “There is nothing wrong with being a boy, boys will be boys.”

Statements that have rubbed some of her supporters, especially the LGBTQ+ community the wrong way, as she was one of the artists whom they felt that truly understood them and they related to her.

The deportation petition lists some of the reasons for the artist to be deported back to Trinidad and Tobago as the rapper claimed to not be a U.S. citizen in one of her social media posts in 2024.

For she was born and raised in the St James district of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and lived there until moving to the United States at age five.

The petition goes on to mention other various reasons including her allegedly harassing the Carters (Beyonce and Jay Z) for alleged blackballing attempts and owing her $20 million in her TIDAL equity stake.

Another reason stems from the global award winning rapper's 6-year marriage to Kenneth Petty, a registered sex-offender in the US.

Whom she has fiercely defended throughout the course of their 6 year marriage, even going as far as intimidating and threatening some of Petty’s victims, with a direct disregard for the law and the safety of others.

Nicki Minaj born Onika Tanya Maraj on December, 8, 1982 interview at Turning Point USA has landed her in hot water with many U.S. citizens and not only rubbed the wrong way the LGBTQ+ community but other A-listers as well whom many have begun disassociating with the ‘rap-goddess.’

The petition started by Tristan Hamilton has continued to call upon the United States immigration authorities to review the residency status of rapper Nicki Minaj and consider deporting her back to Trinidad and Tobago. Nicki Minaj is yet to give any statement on the matter but numbers have continued to rise as time moves forward,