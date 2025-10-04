Billboard crowns Nicki Minaj as greatest female rapper of all time

United States: Trinidadian-born rap sensation Nicki Minaj has solidified her position as a hip-hop icon after being crowned the number one female rapper of all time by Billboard. This prestigious ranking, which features legendary and trailblazing women in hip-hop, further cements Minaj's status as a lyrical powerhouse and cultural phenomenon.

Nicki Minaj, often referred to by fans as the "Queen of Rap," has earned the top spot ahead of industry icons such as Missy Elliott, who secured 2nd place, Lauryn Hill, who took 3rd place, Lil' Kim, who ranked 4th, and Queen Latifah, who secured 5th place.

She also ranked above well known hip-hop Trailblazers, including MC Lyte (No. 6), Salt-N-Pepa (No. 7), Roxanne Shanté (No. 8), and modern stars like Cardi B (No. 11) and Megan Thee Stallion (No. 15), highlighting her continued relevance and longevity in an ever-evolving rap-music industry.

The now 42-year-old, Minaj, whose birth name was Onika Tanya Maraj was raised in Trinidad and Tobago until she moved to Queens, New York at the age of 12 where she wrote her first rap song and began gaining significant recognition with her first mixtape being released in 2007.

Although her career took off in the 2000s after she was discovered by rapper Lil Wayne, with whom she signed a record deal with Young Money Entertainment and her unique blend of lyrical agility, alter egos, and bold fashion sense enabled her to consistently top the charts. She has since become the highest-charting female rapper in Billboard Hot 100 history, with hits like Super Bass, Starships, Chun-Li, and Super Freaky Girl.

Meanwhile, fans of Nicki Minaj have taken to social media to celebrate this achievement of her, with many pointing out that Minaj’s artistry, versatility, and global reach have cemented her as more than just a rapper but a cultural icon who has managed to stay long in the game and produce hit after hit.

This recognition comes as Nicki Minaj continues her global reign, with tours, new music, and business ventures that further expand her empire. The top charting female artist has been called the greatest female rapper of all time and shows no sign of retirement any time soon.