Over 30 false killer whales stranded in Belize's Drown Caye, urgent advisory issued

Authorities have told everyone, including boats, to stay away from the area and leave immediately.

Belize: More than 30 false killer whales are stranded in the Drown Caye area, just off the coast of Belize City, officials said on Tuesday. This species of whales is usually found in deeper waters but can get disoriented.

Authorities have issued an urgent advisory for the public and all marine vessels to avoid the area immediately. The whales are stranded in the Drown Caye area and the public is being urged to avoid that area in order to stop causing further distress to the animals, said the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute’s Jamal Galvez.

It is said that initially, it was believed that the marine animals were pilot whales since, as Galvez explained, pilot whales have frequently gotten stranded inside Belize’s reef. They bear a resemblance to the false killer whales which is why the authorities got confused with the same.

He further urged the public to stay away from the area, noting that approaching stranded whales can be dangerous, both for the animals and for people. While urging the public, he asked them not to approach them by boat or in the water and avoid the area entirely to lessen additional stress to the animals while ensuring responder safety.

“Currently, I must say that these incidents have been occurring on a yearly basis. We've seen it over the last few years. We continue to monitor it,” said Galvez.

According to him, the team is currently observing from a distance and hoping that they will make their way back into deeper waters before intervening.

He further assured the citizens that if the animals become more closer to the coastline, they will intervene in collaboration with Fisheries Department and the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation to see what best they can do.

At present, the Institute's response team, in collaboration with the Belize Fisheries Department and the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, is closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary aid to the whales.