Swallowed by Whale: 24-year-old kayaker’s terrifying encounter off Chilean coast caught on camera

In a bizarre incident, a kayaker off the Chilean coast was briefly swallowed by a humpback whale before being released unharmed. The terrifying moment was captured on camera as the father-son duo were kayaking near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan.

According to the information, while navigating the waters, the younger man found himself swallowed by the huge sea creature, only to emerge moments later without any injury.

The 24-year-old Adrián Simancas was not harmed while trapped inside the humpback's mouth and he safely returned with his father moments later. The incident took place last Saturday during an excursion out on the icy waters around southernmost Patagonia region of Chile.

The father was unknowingly capturing the video of his son when the horrific incident took place which clearly shows the giant whale swallowing the 24-year-old for a few moments before leaving him unharmed.

The video further shows the father shouting at the top of his voice and asking his son who had been spat out of the whale to grab the boat following which Adrian swims towards his father’s pack raft and holds onto it as they pull away.

In another video, the young man was seen saying, “I thought it swallowed me.”

“At first, when I thought I had died it was like of course a lot of terror because I thought there was nothing I could do now and when I got out and started to float there I was really afraid that something would happen to my dad too that we wouldn’t have reached in time and I would get hypothermia,” said Adrián Simancas.

The video which is now making rounds on social media has left the netizens shocked as they are questioning the behavior of humpback whales in such close proximity to humans.

“How scary for his dad to see this happen. Thank goodness he’s ok,” wrote a user named Melissa while another user said, “There you go! I got to be honest and say, I didn’t think it could happen, but there it is.”

While the Strait of Magellan is a renowned tourist destination, such occurrences are very rare, and Humpback whales are known to live throughout the world’s major oceans.