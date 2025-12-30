Guyana: Mahaicony family escapes harm as killer bee swarm invades home 

The occupant said she went upstairs to investigate after noticing bees flying above her and her daughter while they were home alone.

Guyana: A family in Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) in Guyana was left shaken on Monday after a large swam of killer bees invaded their residence and forced them to flee for their safety.

According to the occupant, she along with her daughter were home alone and on the lower flat of her house when she noticed a few bees flying above them. As the mother got concerned, she went upstairs to investigate what the matter was.

While peeping into the living area of the house from the stairway, the woman said that she saw several bees covering almost the entire house including the curtains. Upon further observation, she noticed an even larger swarm inside one of the bedrooms.

In an attempt to drive the bees away, the female rushed back downstairs and created smoke using a pot. She then returned upstairs with the smoking pot, went into the house and opened a wardrobe in one of the rooms where she discovered even more bees.

As the situation rapidly escalated, the woman said she rushed out of the house with her daughter and raised an alarm and called on nearby residents for help. Although no injuries were reported, the severity of the infestation forced the family to temporarily vacate the home.

Following the incident, several locals took to Facebook to express their shock with some even expressing relief that the family is safe as bites from these killer bees might to death in some cases. “Thank God you and your daughter safe, most people get kill by them,” wrote a user named Angie Gariba while another said, “Strange so much in their house. I got a swarm in my neighbour tree. They aren't living there I lived next door. Made several complaints no one heeded. That's a killer to animals and humans. I am wondering now.”