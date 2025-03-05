Wednesday, 5th March 2025
New York tourist slams Freda Express Taxi Service in Antigua, alleging overcharging and unreliability

The tourist took to Facebook to share a 'very bad' experience with a Freda Express driver named Lloyd during an airport pickup in Antigua.

Antigua and Barbuda: A tourist from New York named Lawrence Hon, has criticized Freda Express Antigua & Barbuda, alleging that the company provided poor taxi services during his visit to the twin-island nation. 

Taking to Facebook, the tourist shared the experience and called it ‘very bad’. He said that he had a very bad experience with a driver named Lloyd who he hired from Freda Express Antigua & Barbuda for an airport pickup.  

The airport pickup itself was uneventful, but I hired him for additional rides,” he said adding that during the first ride the driver was an hour late for the pickup and as a result the tourist and his accompanists almost missed their boat cruise and they only made it because they built in additional buffer time.  

He further shared that since he only needed one last ride back to the airport, he hired him anyway and they agreed on a price of $18 and a pickup time of 5 am. The tourist said that he texted him at 5 am saying that he was running a few minutes behind however he managed to come outside at 5:15 am.  

The tourist then paid the driver with a crisp $100 note and he returned three ripped $20 bills and a $10 and he basically decided to keep extra money for the 15 minute delay without even discussing it with the passenger of his cab.  

Lawrence further alleged, 'The driver refused to return the correct change, claiming it was because I made him wait outside.' Dissatisfied, the tourist contacted Freda Express, but instead of resolving the issue, they asked him not to post a negative review. The company's request was reportedly motivated by the fact that the ride had been arranged outside of the initial airport pickup booked through them.  

The New York tourist added that he could not find any other TripAdvisor of review site for the driver to leave a negative review against him and alert other tourists. According to himm, Llouyd works for Sun Paradise and Freda Express in Antigua and Barbuda and he feels that this incident has sparked concerns about the reliability of some taxi services in Antigua and Barbuda.  

