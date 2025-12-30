Dominica to welcome 14 cruise vessels and over 19,500 visitors in year-end tourism boost 

Fourteen cruise ships are expected to arrive in Dominica, bringing an estimated 19,564 passengers, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Dominica is set to close out 2025 and welcome the new year with a strong showing in cruise tourism as the island prepares for a busy week of vessels arriving between December 29, 2025 and January 4, 2026.

According to the latest cruise weekly schedule released by Ministry of Tourism Dominica, a total of fourteen cruise vessels is expected to call at ports across the island bringing an estimated 19,564 passengers to the Nature Island.

The schedule began on December 29 with three vessels arriving on the same day including MV Zuiderdam at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth carrying 1916 passengers. On the same day MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer docked at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth adding a combined total of 440 passengers.

December 30 will see the arrival of MV Allura at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 1200 passengers while MV Azamara Quest will dock at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth carrying 764 passengers.

Cruise activity intensifies on December 31 as two major vessels arrive. MV Enchanted Princess is scheduled to call at Woodbridge Bay Port with 3560 passengers while MV Jewel of the Seas will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 2496 passengers.

The new year opens strongly on January 1, 2026, with MV AIDAbLu arriving at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth carrying 2192 passengers and MV Wind Spirit calling at Woodbridge Bay Port with 156 passengers.

January 2 is expected to be one of the busiest days of the week with three vessels arriving. MV Viking Sea and MV Evrima will call at Woodbridge Bay Port and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth respectively while MV Amera is scheduled to arrive at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. Together these vessels will bring close to 3000 passengers to the island in a single day.

Cruise calls will continue on January 3 with MV Mein Schiff 2 arriving at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth carrying 2894 passengers and MV Vision of the Seas calling at Woodbridge Bay Port with 1000 passengers.

The schedule highlights the continued importance of Roseau Cruise Ship Berth Woodbridge Bay Port and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth in supporting the growth of cruise tourism in Dominica. Each arrival is expected to generate economic activity for local vendors tour operators' transportation providers and small businesses across the island.

Tourism officials have noted that cruise schedules remain subject to change depending on weather and operational conditions. However, the strong lineup of vessels reflects ongoing confidence in Dominica as a preferred cruise destination within the Eastern Caribbean.