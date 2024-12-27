Dates for Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival released

Tobago Festivals Commission Limited said the Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival is country’s “newest cultural highlight”

The dates for the Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival have been released by the Festivals Commission. The event is set to debut from April 17 to 20, 2025

The festival will feature three days of nonstop entertainment with different events including Melodies from Heaven, Buccoo Seafood & Jazz and Fusion.

Organizers said that the Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival is designed in a way that will captivate music lovers and culture enthusiasts alike.

With this newest festival, the organisers promise a fresh and immersive take while blending music, culture as well as the essence of island living.

The festival will feature exceptional performances and will offer the attendees with unique experiences that celebrate both soul and rhythm.

Furthermore, attendees can also expect an event which only features world class performances but will also provide a true taste of the island life.

This upcoming music festival is set to become a must attend event for visitors and locals alike as it will offer an atmosphere which resonated with the rhythm of Tobago.

Schedule of Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival

Ranging between April 17 and 20, 2025, the festival will be held across three days, featuring a number of live performances as follows:

Thursday, April 17 – Melodies from Heaven at Shaw Park Complex (6 pm)

Saturday, April 19 – Buccoo Seafood & Jazz at Buccoo Integrated Festival (5 pm)

Sunday, April 20 – Fusion at Parade Grounds Dwight Yorke Stadium (5 pm)

Tobago Rhythm and Soul to feature different events

The festival is set to feature different events kicking off with Melodies from Heaven on April 17. During this event, attendees can experience the divine harmonies of praise and worship.

It will be an amazing gospel concert that promises to uplift the spirit and enlighten the soul. The event will also blend music and worship seamlessly which will be brought to life by world class gospel artistes, a visually stunning showcase of lights and sounds, a live mass choir, all of which will be backed by a live band.

The organisers noted, “This is not just a concert but a divine encounter through music.”

The second event Buccoo Seafood & Jazz will be held on April 19, and it will be an unforgettable evening of seafood indulgence and soulful music.

Attendees can savour the finest seafood delicacies while exploring a vibrant craft market and enjoying live music. All of this will be set against the sunset painted horizon in Tobago.

The festival will close with the Fusion event on April 20. This international music showcase will bring together a dynamic blend of genres which will offer something for everyone.

People can immerse themselves in a fusion of rhythms that will make everyone want to dance, sway and indulge in the energy of the night. This show will promise an ambience that perfectly captures the spirit of Tobago including soulful melodies and electrifying beats.

This will be a perfect way to celebrate music and the unique vibe of Tobago allowing everyone to feel the beat and embrace the calm.