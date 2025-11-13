2025-11-13 09:38:15
Port of Spain Crackdown: Nightclub manager arrested, nearly TTD $23,000 seized in illegal gaming bust

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Trinidad and Tobago: An anti-crime operation led by police officials of Port of Spain ended up with a seizure of TTD $22,914 and with the arrest of a POS nightclub manager on Monday, November 10. A 19-year-old man from Picton Road, Laventille, was also taken into custody for unlawful possession.

According to police reports, the operation was conducted by the officers including ASP Cadette at a local bar and nightclub on Monday, November 10, between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., which targeted the illicit trade activities at the establishment located at Independence Square North, Port of Spain.

During the operation, the officer started a comprehensive search of the premises and patrons for illegal firearms and ammunition but found nothing. After that they interviewed the manager of the bar and inspected several records books including the Customs and Excise Spirit Book, Member’s Club Registration Book, Company Accounts Register, and Spirit Retailer’s License.

Officials found something off about the records as they discovered multiple irregularities in the records. After a few more checks on the records and interview, it revealed that the manager had no right to conduct, promote or organize lottery games.

They also found out that the manager was illegally conducting national lottery games of chance or other gaming activities on behalf of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).

Authorities claimed after that they arrested the manager of the bar for operating an illegal gaming house, and with that a total of TTD $22,914 was also seized from the location. Additionally they also detained a 19-year-old man from Picton Road, Laventille, who was taken into custody for unlawful possession.

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing as the officials are continuing their efforts to combat all the illegal activities in port of Spain.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

