Taylor Swift crowned 2nd greatest Pop Star of 21st Century by Billboard

Billboard Charts present a catalogue showing weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States and other countries, published in Billboard Magazine, Billboard Bizz, and online site of Billboard Charts.

Taylor Swift has been named the second greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, recognizing her unmatchable influence and achievements over the past 22 years.

Billboard Charts present a catalogue showing weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States and other countries, published in Billboard Magazine, Billboard Bizz, and online site of Billboard Charts.

Hannah Dailey, a journalist from Billboard said that despite Taylor Swift starting her career at a later age, she managed to bend culture to her will and become one of the world’s greatest pop star.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Taylor Swift has been crowned the second Greatest Pop Star of the Century by Billboard. <a href="https://t.co/1cuAkGxcmp">pic.twitter.com/1cuAkGxcmp</a></p>— Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) <a href="https://twitter.com/chartstswift/status/1861470631960699272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 26, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Dailey further added that there will be some controversy over the internet for her being just one spot below no 1, which again shows her power. The first position has been bagged by American singer and songwrite Beyoncé.

Billboard’s 21st Century Pop Star

Billboard recently released a list including 25 greatest pop stars of the last 25 years.

Taylor Swift took the second place on the list ahead of Rihanna (3rd spot), Drake (4th spot), and Lady Gaga (5th spot).

Other artists on the list were Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Adele, Usher, Britney Spears.

Fan’s Reaction to her being the second greatest pop artist of the century

Many Swifties (her fans) are expressing great happiness for the singer’s achievements while some fans are disappointed that she wasn’t ranked no 1 on the list.

Taylor Swift herself hasn’t officially said anything on this but her fans are celebrating this recognition of her impact on the music industry.

Taylor Swift – Early Career

Taylor Swift is a 35 years old American singer – songwriter known for her song lyrics based on her real life experiences.

She started here musical career with Big Machine Records in 2005 and released albums like Taylor Swift (2006), and Fearless (2008).

She started getting fame with songs like Love Story (2008), You Belong with Me (2008) and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (2012).

Taylor Swift rising the charts

Her first ever song to chart Billboard Hot 100 was Tom McGraw (2006), her debut song, peaking at number 40.

This was followed by her other singles charting like Teardrops on My Guitar, Our Song and Picture to Burn.

Some of her most memorable songs that charted include Shake It Off, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and Bad Blood.

1989 and Midnights were her two albums that charted for a long time and included some of her greatest hits.

Her career has been marked by many record-breaking achievements including ‘best-selling artist to debut this century’ and title for having the ‘highest-grossing tour of all time.’

Taylor’s efforts to improve the world

Swift continuously makes efforts to improve the world by making donations to support music education programs, LGBTQ+ rights, women empowerment, disaster relief donations, etc.

This shows her dedication to use her power and influence to make a positive impact on the world and create opportunities for others especially women and LGBTQ+ people.

Economic Impact of Swift’s music

Other than music industry, some other sectors also benefit from her like riding services like Uber gets a positive surge of requests around her concerts and there is increased viewership and advertising revenue due to her loyal fan base.

Her Eras Tour generates estimated revenue of around $5 billion including ticket sales, travel and merchandise.

Some greatest performances by Taylor Swift

Her Fearless Tour (2009 – 2010) marked a milestone in her career as she visited 6 countries and earned over $66 million.

1989 World Tour (2015) took place in 11 countries and was the highest grossing tour of 2015, with $250 million.