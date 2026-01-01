Jamaica police urge lawful New Year celebrations as crime falls to lowest level in three decades

Authorities warned that those found participating in illegal activities would face the full extent of the law.

Jamaica: With only hours to the new year, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has warned citizens to refrain from illegal practices of gun salutes during New Year celebrations. The JCF has urged citizens to stop all illegal gun salutes as the new year approaches as they pose serious risks to all citizens including unwanted shootings, deaths, injuries, and property damages.

The authorities have warned that any citizen caught participating in the illegal acts will be subjected to face the full extent of the law.

As Jamaica approaches the 2026 New Year, gun salute celebrations have been a normal thing in the country but this year the police authorities have said no to the acts and encouraged citizens to contact 119 police emergency services whenever they hear or see the breach of the newly announced law.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is closing the 2025 year in victory as they reported a 42% decrease in murder with 666 killings, the lowest number recorded since 1994.

Furthermore the force has recorded that shootings and rape cases have also declined in the year 2025 marking a 17% overall decline in crime.

As the new year approaches, the JCF is reassuring the public that the police is set to remain vigilant, maintaining a high visibility in communities and business centres across the island to ensure safety throughout the New Year celebrations.

The JCF has once again called on citizens to celebrate responsibly and lawfully, reminding the public that safety remains a shared responsibility as Jamaica ushers in the new year. Authorities have encouraged communities to work alongside law enforcement to preserve the hard-earned gains made in crime reduction and ensure a peaceful start to 2026.