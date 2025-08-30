Dominican Trio Little Boy, Quan & Trilla G win Soca Collaboration of the Year at CMA 2025

Dominicans hail the track as a landmark for Bouyon music, celebrating its rise as a carnival anthem embraced across the Caribbean and diaspora.

Dominica: The Dominican trio Little Boy, Quan, and Trilla G made history by winning a Soca Collaboration of the Year at the Caribbean Music Awards on August 28 for their thrilling hit song “SOMEONE ELSE”. The trio’s song “Someone Else” is a ‘Bouyon track,’ a genre rooted in Dominica, making this win even more grounded.

According to the people of Dominica, this achievement marks a major moment not only for the artists but also for the growing influence of Bouyon music on the international stage. The song gained widespread popularity and became a carnival anthem during the Tobago Anthem Carnival, where it was performed live to a massive crowd. Fans from the Caribbean and the diaspora embraced the track as a fresh, authentic sound that resonates with real emotions.

The Caribbean Music Awards 2025, held in New York City, where the trio received their award with pride and smiling faces, and while giving a speech they wholeheartedly dedicated their award to Dominica and the Bouyon Movement. The victory was celebrated and enjoyed by fans and fellow artists, with many praising the band for their track's creative and emotional depth.

The song “Someone Else” released last year is a mixture of both the pulsating energy of Bouyon and the melodic hooks of Soca. The song is described as raw and emotionally charged, which includes themes like heartbreak, betrayal, and self worth.

The song originated when the artist Trilla G visited the studio of the artist LittleBoy and heard the beat and felt some magic. After that he brought Quan there and that spontaneous decision of collaboration gave birth to the hit song “Someone Else”.

Also, fans of this song describe that the genre of the song is Bouyon-Soca fusion; Lyrics are reflecting and empowering; production was crisp, high energy and deeply Caribbean; and the impact of this song is crazy as it was viral on TikTok, YouTube and carnival circuits.

The song's reach on YouTube is massive as it has 9.9 million views on YouTube with 41,000 likes and 4,800 comments.

The artist Little Boy started producing beats in 2012, inspired by his father who was a singer and drummer. Also one of the reasons for his early success came from a French language track which further gained popularity in France.

While the artist named Trilla G started making music in 2017 while in college rap battles also he has a lyrical style which has roots in metaphor and wordplay.

The artist named Quan is the one who helped to bring a beat into life also he is the rising artist from Dominica. While he tends to keep a lower public profile compared to his fellow collaborators, his musical impact is undeniable and evident.

The other nominees of the awards are Nailah Blackman & Lyrikal and GB Nutron & Framer with their tracks “Best Self” and “In the Centre”. Also the many other nominees of different awards are TK INternational, Asa Bantan, Shelly & Signal Band or more. Also the special recognition goes to Jael Joseph and her team for stepping boldly on the red carpet and giving Dominica a voice.

The fans are very excited and feeling joy with the victory while applauding them and wishing them the best for their future songs and albums. They also hope Dominica wins every year whether it is music, dance sports or anything else.