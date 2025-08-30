Dominica’s Mr. Ridge crowned Bouyon Artist of the Year at 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

The second CMA 2025 award was presented to LittleBoy, Quan & Trilla G, who won Soca Collaboration of the Year for their hit “Someone Else.”

Dominica: Coleridge Bell, affectionately known as 'Mr. Ridge' to fans across the region, was honored with the prestigious Bouyon Artist of the Year award at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards in Brooklyn, New York City, on August 29. This win marked a great moment for Domnica as Ridge became one of the two artists from the island to receive this honour this year and he carried the Bouyon culture to greater heights.

The second CMA 2025 award went to LittleBoy, Quan & Trilla G for winning Soca Collaboration of the Year with their hit “Someone Else”.

The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards stage served as a platform to celebrate, honor, and recognize the region's talented individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting Caribbean music and preserving the region's rich cultural heritage.

Following the achievement, he took to Facebook to share the glimpses with the caption, “Imma just rest this here. I will address the public tomorrow. I'm tired, I’m going to bed!”

The stage celebrated Ridge's groundbreaking contribution to Bouyon music, a genre born in the late 1980s as a fusion of Dominican folk music pioneered by WCK Band and the Phillip Brothers. This unique blend combines traditional Dominican styles, such as Cadence-lypso and Jing Ping, with modern electronic rhythms like soca, zouk, reggae, and hip-hop.

Mr. Ridge, a Dominican-born Artist, was crowned “Bouyon Artist of the year” for the second time in a row, reshaping the music identity of the region and reaffirming that Bouyon is not just a passing wave but a force, a movement and pillar of Dominican culture. He is known for his bold lyrical style and production of genre-bending music.

Reportedly, Melissa Poponne Skerrit, wife of Prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit, congratulated him by posting on her Facebook account “ Big congratulations to the multi-talented Mr. Ridge on claiming the title of Bouyon Artist of the Year at the Caribbean Music Awards”

She further praised him with words of pride “The man who gave Bouyon music even more wings on the international stage, we’re proud beyond measure.”

Melissa reminded Ridge “Keep racking up those wins, but never forget: the truest legacy isn’t only in the music you make, it’s in the foundation you secure. Build wisely, invest deeply, and let your assets echo long after the applause fade.”

The diverse range of nominated artists from Dominica, including TK International, Asa Bantan, Pudaz, Kenny G, Shelly, Signal Band, and the World Creole Music Festival at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards underscored the island's rich talent pool and distinct cultural identity on the regional stage.

Furthermore, the fans congratulated him by posting on their social media handle, “Congratulations to Mr Ridge, who clinched Bouyon Artist of the Year for the 2nd straight time at the Caribbean Music Awards. Dominica keeps shining,” marking him a visionary and cultural ambassador.

In an interview taken by Ghar Chronicle on his 2024 achievement at the Caribbean Music Award 2025, Mr Ridge highlighted that the title of “Bouyon Artist of the year” is not just a turning point for himself but for Dominica's music culture.

He also explained about how the recognition validates the years of hard work and discussed how the creation of sub-genres like “Nasty Business” and “Love Bouyon” allowed him to express both raw energy and emotional depth.

In this interview he encouraged the youth to stay authentic, invest in their art and build a legacy over fame. Ridge also hinted towards the upcoming collaboration, a documentary project and a regional tour with a vision to promote Bouyon at international level.