Dominica to table Electoral Reform Bill introducing Biometric Voter Registration today

PM Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the electoral reform bill, including amendments to the Registration of Electors Act, will be presented to Dominica’s parliament on Friday, August 30, 2025.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced plans to introduce a new bill aimed at reforming the Registration of Electors Act, as part of a broader electoral reform package. The proposed reforms include the implementation of biometric data gathering, a key element in enhancing the electoral process in Dominica.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit held a press conference on August 29 at the National House in Dominica during which he announced that on Friday, August 30, 2025, the bill will be presented before the parliament. He further highlighted that this will follow the Electoral Commission sending a formal request to the government asking for more time to begin the process of confirming voters.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the commission on August 21, 2025, wrote a request to the government, addressing that it would not be possible to start the confirmation process on September 1, 2025 and they therefore sought for an extension.

Further the PM provided more clarity that the confirmation period for registration of the electors under Registration of Electors Act 2025 is scheduled as “SRO no. 16 of 2025 will take place between the period of September 1, 2025 and August 31, 2026.

According to the Electoral Commission the modifications are necessary to provide time for the installation of essential equipment, regulatory adjustments, software adjustments and also the recruitment of the new staff for the confirmation is needed.

Dr Skerrit further added that "I've been advised that all the necessary equipment for the confirmation process had already been delivered to the Electoral Office” and also “the confirmation centres have been identified. Along with this, the installation of equipment is underway, while staff and training arrangements are being finalised”

He further noted that all the regulations which are relevant have been amended and gazetted and with that all the forms which are necessary have been already printed to facilitate the process.

The commission also stressed on the extensions which will assist in the regulation of the pending operational issues which further provides the sufficient amount of time to engage and enlighten the public successfully. The commission also stated that from September 1, 2025 the national media campaign shall be initiated to inform the electorate on the confirmation process.

Reportedly the parliament will meet to consider and to approve the bill and to take a grant for the extension, for the formal voter ratification process begins from October 1, 2025.

Skerrit highlighted that on March 19, 2025, parliament debated and approved 3 historic electoral reform bills with bipartisan support, while demonstrating the government’s commitment to electoral reform. He further stated about those bills which are the Registration of Electors and Regulation, the House of Assembly Elections and Registration Bill and the Electoral Commission Bill.

The Electoral Commission in addition stated that in July 2025, they gazetted the Registration of Electors Regulations 2025, while introducing the necessary changes to address how electors will register and confirm their registration in Dominica.

The Prime Minister stated that “these amendments made by the commission under the section 36 of the Registration of Electors Act 2025, aims to provide strength to the integrity of our electoral system while modernizing the registration process for the voters."

Skerrit further spoke about the most important reforms which is the issuance of a voter ID card and stricter identification process. While stating that he further explained that now all the applicants are required to submit their valid passport, a drivers license, and a social security card which are issued by the social security of Dominica.

Along with this, he added that each registering officer is required to take a facial photograph of the applicant with all the necessary details of the applicant with their signature or a mark. He further stated that all these things and forms shall be kept securely by the Chief Elections Officer in the electronic database.

Dr Skerrit further highlighted the new rules which have a formal process to confirm the registration process. While mentioning the new rules he also mentioned that now individuals who are applying for the registration, should fill the Form 31, and sign that form in the presence of an enrollment officer. It also needs to have a witness who is also a registered elector, which is there at that time of the signature and also within the same polling booth.

The Dominican citizens, for identification are now required to have a valid passport, drivers license and a social security card also the commonwealth nationals are also required to present a valid passport, another legitimate document which verifies their nationality and identity. Along with that an affidavit of identification is also necessary.

Also the regulations need to provide for a person with accessibility requirements. The regulations made some special provisions for the individuals who are physically incapacitated to travel to the centres of registration. If any such situation is there then the enrollment officers are obligated to make home visits to them in order to finalize the confirmation process.

Further the Dominican leader stressed that “these amendments ensure the strengthening of the voter registration system while making it more reliable, secure and transparent."

Introduction of Biometric Data Collection

Roosevelt further confirmed the government's intention which is focused on introducing biometric data collection during the registration process of the voters which will ensure stricter documentation on all the citizens of Dominica. This step will also impose clear procedural protections, which will strengthen the public trust in the government and their laws. This step will also safeguard the rights of every individual including the physical disabled persons.

Skerrit in the end concluded that the government’s full support for the Electoral Commission’s work helped a lot to brighten the future of Dominica. He further stated that we wanted the confirmation process to begin quickly and without any delay. Lastly he mentioned that “our aim remains a transparent, reliable electoral process that does indeed express the will of the people of Dominica”.