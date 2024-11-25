Barbados celebrates return of Delta services from Atlanta ahead of 2025 We Gatherin' campaign

The return of this highly anticipated services came at an opportune time ahead of the 2025 We Gatherin' Campaign.

Barbados, on November 23, 2024, celebrated the return of the Delta Flight 1985 nonstop from Atlanta to Barbados.

As the flight landed at the airport, the crew and passengers which included Barbadian delegation led by Minister of Tourism, Ian Gooding-Edghill celebrated the return of the direct access to the destination Bridgetown in the Caribbean Island of Barbados.

Minister Gooding-Edghill outlined, “This is a major hub right here in Atlanta. I know that this flight will do well. So, thank you once again and we look forward to a very smooth and successful ride down here to Barbados where we have another celebration plan with all of you. So, thank you.”

He further expressed his gratitude to the Captain noting, “I really want to say thanks to Captain and first officer and I also would like to especially recognise one of our own Barbados’ own captain right here working for Delta. Thankyou very much for making it down with us. He is a young one but he was given permission to join us on this place.”

The celebrations at the airport were in full swing at the departure gate for the re-inaugural of Delta Flight 1985 direct flight from the Peach State in the United States of America to the beautiful Barbados.

Meanwhile, the passengers also welcomed the direct flight which gets them from Atlanta to Bridgetown in less than five hours, making the travel between the two destinations more accessible.

The pre boarding celebrations of Delta also felt like a reunion with dance offs taking place along with Bajan tamarind treats, t shirt giveaways as well as soca music.

With these new flights, there is now an expectation of 31% growth in bookings to Barbados from the US market throughout the season.

The Tourism Minister said that as compared to last year, there has been growth and with Delta it will just go higher. He said that Delta is anticipated to bring significant revenue to Barbados. He said that so far the reservations for the flight are well more than 20,000 passengers, showcasing the requirement of a much needed flight on this route.