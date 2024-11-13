Barbados welcomes inaugural flight of American Airlines from Philadelphia

The officials of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, on Saturday, November 9, 2024, welcomed the inaugural flight of American Airlines non stop service from Philadelphia to the island nation.



The arrival of the flight marked another historic milestone as the flight AA 549 brought a total of 118 passengers to Barbados. The flight landed at the Grantley Adam International Airport at 1 55 pm.



Apart from being the inaugural flight on this route, the flight was piloted by Barbadians Captain Dillon Jackson and First Office Akiel Alleyne.





According to the information, the flight touched down at the Grantly Adams International Airport and the passengers were given a warm welcome. Notably, Captain Jackson’s mother Judy Jackson along with the parents of First Officer Alleyne, Keith Alleyne and Blondelle Warner were on board.



They were extended a warm welcome by Minister of Tourism and International Airport, Ian Gooding Edghill; Chief Executive Officer of BTMI, Andrea Franklin; Chairperson of the Barbados Tourism Marketing, Shelly Willimas and Political and Economic Country Officer at the USA Embassy in Barbados, Gabriel Knight.



As the flight touched down at the Barbadian airport, Minister Gooding Edghill said that the American Airlines direct service from Philadelphia International Airport to Barbados will not just boost greater connectivity to the island from one of the most popular cities in the USA but will also provide vital access to Barbados from one of the biggest hubs of trans Atlantic travel.



The Minister expressed his immense gratitude to all those who made this possible including the American Airlines’ General Manager, Jennifer Carter and her team who are responsible for the air carrier’s operations in Barbados as well as staff at the BTMI, particularly BTMI’s Director for USA, Peter Mayers and the previous BTMI Director for the USA, Euski Skeete.



On the same day, another significant milestone was recorded for Barbados in its history of collaboration with the American Airlines as there were six AA flights on the tarmac in Barbados in a single day.



This new service will ease the travellers who were seeking to travel between Barbados and Philadelphia during the busy winter season.