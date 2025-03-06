Antigua and Barbuda secures 7 nominations at prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards

Antigua and Barbuda has secured nominations in seven prestigious categories in the highly anticipated 32nd edition of the World Travel Awards. Marketing Communications Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Maria Blackman revealed the development and said that these nominations highlight the appeal of the destination as a top Caribbean getaway.

She revealed the seven categories under which the twin island nation has secured the nominations including Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2025, Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2025, Caribbean’s Leading Family Travel Destination 2025, Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2025, Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2025 – Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Caribbean’s Leading Wedding Destination 2025 and Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination 2025.

With award winning beaches, world class sailing, historic charm, luxurious accommodations as well as warm hospitality, Antigua and Barbuda has been captivating travellers from around the world, said Blackman.

She further added that these nominations demonstrate the charm, strong product offerings and warm hospitality for the twin island nation. Blackman further invited first time travellers and the many repeat visitors to be here and to immerse themselves in everything that Antigua and Barbuda has to offer.

From indulging in the rich heritage and vibrant culture to embracing romance in stunning island setting, the destination has all, she added.

Blackman further expressed her honour on behalf of the island nation to be recognised by the World Travel Awards, amongst the best in the Caribbean region and encourage everyone to cast their vote for the destination, in order to help secure these titles.

Notably, the World Travel Awards is a prestigious annual program which recognises and rewards excellence in the travel, tourism as well as hospitality industries.

Last year also, Antigua and Barbuda bagged several awards under this prestigious program. These included:

Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2024 – Sandals Grande Antigua

Antigua & Barbuda's Leading Boutique Hotel 2024 - Hammock Cove Antigua

Antigua & Barbuda's Leading Destination Management Company 2024 - SunTours Caribbean

Antigua & Barbuda's Leading Resort 2024 - Curtain Bluff

Antigua & Barbuda's Leading Tour Operator 2024 - Tropical Adventures Antigua