Wednesday, 21st May 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Nevis Culturama 51 Returns: Caribbean’s ultimate summer celebration set for Jun 6-Aug 5

"This is just the beginning," the organisers declared, urging carnival enthusiasts to brace for more.

Wednesday, 21st May 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Culturama Festival is all set to return this year for the 51st edition dubbed ‘Culturama 51’ from June 6 to August 5, 2025. From electrifying soca teasers to unforgettable parades, high-energy competitions and cultural showcase, the Caribbean’s greatest summer lime is set to hit the island nation under the theme ‘Nevisian Pride! Second to None! Culturama 51!’ 

While announcing the official dates for the festival, the organisers said that this is just the beginning and asked the carnival enthusiasts to embrace for more. The organisers also shared the first wave of events for the highly anticipated festival.  

The organisers invited everyone through its official Facebook account and said, “Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and start planning for every vibe-packed moment from June 6 to August 5, 2025!” 

The pre-activities for the festival will begin as early as June 6 with ‘Soca Teaser’. This will be followed by Night Market on July 5 and Soca Eliminations on July 11. The events will continue will several other activities including core activities and fringe activities, culminating with Culturama Grand Street Parade on August 5, 2025.  

The Nevis Culturama Festival stands as a pinnacle of celebration on the island nation, inviting locals as well as visitors alike to revel in the richness of the Caribbean, especially Nevisian culture. Spanning from June 6 to August 5, this event promises an immersive experience like no other.  

Complete schedule of events for Culturama 51 

PRE-ACTIVITIES  

Friday, June 6  

Soca Teaser  

Friday, June 13  

Soca Teaser 

Friday, June 20 

Culturama 51 launch and reveal of senior pageant contestants/participants 

Saturday, July 5 

Night Market 

Soca Teaser 

Friday, July 11 

Soca Eliminations 

Saturday, July 12 

C52 Bar Crawl – Islandwide  

Saturday, July 19 

  • Opening of Cultural Village 
  • Soca Monarch Semi-Finals – Cultural Village  

Sunday, July 20  

TDC Kaiso Semifinals – David Freeman Center of Excellence  

Wednesday, July 23  

First Federal Cooperative Junior Kaiso Finals  

CORE ACTIVITIES  

Thursday, July 24 

Culturama 51, Official opening Ceremony- TBA 

Sunday, July 27 

Ms. Culture Swimmer and Mr. Kool Contest - Nedacs Cultural Complex 

Monday, July 28 

  • Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square  
  • Panorama Contest- Nedacs Cultural Complex  

 Tuesday, July 29  

  • Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square 
  • Republic Bank Mr. And Miss Talented Youth Pageant- Nedacs Cultural Complex 

Thursday, July 31 

  • Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square 
  • National Bank Soca Monarch Contest- Cultural Village 

Friday, August 1  

  •  Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square 
  • TDC Kaiso Finals-  Nedacs Cultural Complex 

Saturday, August 2 

Culturama 51 Art, craft and Food Fair- Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park 

Sunday, August 3 

Bank of Nevis MS. Culture Queen Pageant- Nedacs Cultural Complex 

 Monday, August 4 

Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up  

Tuesday, August 5 

Culturama 51 Grand Street Parade and Last Lap- Charlestown  

FRINGE ACTIVITIES  

Saturday, July 12 

Heat Wave Wet Fete- Cultural Village  

Sunday, July 20 

Agnola Productions- NEPAC  

Saturday, July 26  

  • Empire Sports Club Aquatic Extravaganza- Charlestown Ferry Terminal 
  • TRopixx- Malcolm Guishard Recreatinal Park 

Wednesday, July 30 

Rhythmz Dance Ensemble- NEPAC 

Saturday, August 2 

5 In 1 Fete- Cultural Village 

Sunday, August 3 

Nevis Equestrian Culture Horseback racing- The Old Mariner's Pub Cades Bay 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

(file photo)
Uncategorised

Two charged after illegal firearms discovery in St Kitts and Nevis

Wednesday, 21st May 2025

Uncategorised

Anglican minister who served in St Kitts celebrates 70 years as an ordain...

Wednesday, 21st May 2025

Corey Francis (photo supplied by police).
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis police hunting for Conaree resident

Wednesday, 21st May 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis senior minister Amory to address general assembly at 108th...

Wednesday, 21st May 2025

Uncategorised

Dominica candidates to participate in 'SYNERGY'

Wednesday, 21st May 2025

Man covered in ash caused by the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent
Uncategorised

Earthquake tremors continues in St Vincent because of La Soufriere volcan...

Wednesday, 21st May 2025

Pre-fair meetings to take place in Nevis, aims at making Food Fair successful, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Pre-fair meetings to take place in Nevis, aims at making Food Fair succes...

Wednesday, 21st May 2025

Barbados

Barbados: Hilda Skeene Primary dominates NAPSAC Freida Nicholls Zone, sma...

Wednesday, 21st May 2025