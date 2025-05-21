Nevis Culturama 51 Returns: Caribbean’s ultimate summer celebration set for Jun 6-Aug 5

"This is just the beginning," the organisers declared, urging carnival enthusiasts to brace for more.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Culturama Festival is all set to return this year for the 51st edition dubbed ‘Culturama 51’ from June 6 to August 5, 2025. From electrifying soca teasers to unforgettable parades, high-energy competitions and cultural showcase, the Caribbean’s greatest summer lime is set to hit the island nation under the theme ‘Nevisian Pride! Second to None! Culturama 51!’

While announcing the official dates for the festival, the organisers said that this is just the beginning and asked the carnival enthusiasts to embrace for more. The organisers also shared the first wave of events for the highly anticipated festival.

The organisers invited everyone through its official Facebook account and said, “Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and start planning for every vibe-packed moment from June 6 to August 5, 2025!”

The pre-activities for the festival will begin as early as June 6 with ‘Soca Teaser’. This will be followed by Night Market on July 5 and Soca Eliminations on July 11. The events will continue will several other activities including core activities and fringe activities, culminating with Culturama Grand Street Parade on August 5, 2025.

The Nevis Culturama Festival stands as a pinnacle of celebration on the island nation, inviting locals as well as visitors alike to revel in the richness of the Caribbean, especially Nevisian culture. Spanning from June 6 to August 5, this event promises an immersive experience like no other.

Complete schedule of events for Culturama 51

PRE-ACTIVITIES

Friday, June 6

Soca Teaser

Friday, June 13

Soca Teaser

Friday, June 20

Culturama 51 launch and reveal of senior pageant contestants/participants

Saturday, July 5

Night Market

Soca Teaser

Friday, July 11

Soca Eliminations

Saturday, July 12

C52 Bar Crawl – Islandwide

Saturday, July 19

Opening of Cultural Village

Soca Monarch Semi-Finals – Cultural Village

Sunday, July 20

TDC Kaiso Semifinals – David Freeman Center of Excellence

Wednesday, July 23

First Federal Cooperative Junior Kaiso Finals

CORE ACTIVITIES

Thursday, July 24

Culturama 51, Official opening Ceremony- TBA

Sunday, July 27

Ms. Culture Swimmer and Mr. Kool Contest - Nedacs Cultural Complex

Monday, July 28

Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square

Panorama Contest- Nedacs Cultural Complex

Tuesday, July 29

Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square

Republic Bank Mr. And Miss Talented Youth Pageant- Nedacs Cultural Complex

Thursday, July 31

Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square

National Bank Soca Monarch Contest- Cultural Village

Friday, August 1

Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square

Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square TDC Kaiso Finals- Nedacs Cultural Complex

Saturday, August 2

Culturama 51 Art, craft and Food Fair- Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park

Sunday, August 3

Bank of Nevis MS. Culture Queen Pageant- Nedacs Cultural Complex

Monday, August 4

Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up

Tuesday, August 5

Culturama 51 Grand Street Parade and Last Lap- Charlestown

FRINGE ACTIVITIES

Saturday, July 12

Heat Wave Wet Fete- Cultural Village

Sunday, July 20

Agnola Productions- NEPAC

Saturday, July 26

Empire Sports Club Aquatic Extravaganza- Charlestown Ferry Terminal

TRopixx- Malcolm Guishard Recreatinal Park

Wednesday, July 30

Rhythmz Dance Ensemble- NEPAC

Saturday, August 2

5 In 1 Fete- Cultural Village

Sunday, August 3

Nevis Equestrian Culture Horseback racing- The Old Mariner's Pub Cades Bay