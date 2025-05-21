Nevis Culturama 51 Returns: Caribbean’s ultimate summer celebration set for Jun 6-Aug 5
"This is just the beginning," the organisers declared, urging carnival enthusiasts to brace for more.
Wednesday, 21st May 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Culturama Festival is all set to return this year for the 51st edition dubbed ‘Culturama 51’ from June 6 to August 5, 2025. From electrifying soca teasers to unforgettable parades, high-energy competitions and cultural showcase, the Caribbean’s greatest summer lime is set to hit the island nation under the theme ‘Nevisian Pride! Second to None! Culturama 51!’
While announcing the official dates for the festival, the organisers said that this is just the beginning and asked the carnival enthusiasts to embrace for more. The organisers also shared the first wave of events for the highly anticipated festival.
The organisers invited everyone through its official Facebook account and said, “Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and start planning for every vibe-packed moment from June 6 to August 5, 2025!”
The pre-activities for the festival will begin as early as June 6 with ‘Soca Teaser’. This will be followed by Night Market on July 5 and Soca Eliminations on July 11. The events will continue will several other activities including core activities and fringe activities, culminating with Culturama Grand Street Parade on August 5, 2025.
The Nevis Culturama Festival stands as a pinnacle of celebration on the island nation, inviting locals as well as visitors alike to revel in the richness of the Caribbean, especially Nevisian culture. Spanning from June 6 to August 5, this event promises an immersive experience like no other.
Complete schedule of events for Culturama 51
PRE-ACTIVITIES
Friday, June 6
Soca Teaser
Friday, June 13
Soca Teaser
Friday, June 20
Culturama 51 launch and reveal of senior pageant contestants/participants
Saturday, July 5
Night Market
Soca Teaser
Friday, July 11
Soca Eliminations
Saturday, July 12
C52 Bar Crawl – Islandwide
Saturday, July 19
- Opening of Cultural Village
- Soca Monarch Semi-Finals – Cultural Village
Sunday, July 20
TDC Kaiso Semifinals – David Freeman Center of Excellence
Wednesday, July 23
First Federal Cooperative Junior Kaiso Finals
CORE ACTIVITIES
Thursday, July 24
Culturama 51, Official opening Ceremony- TBA
Sunday, July 27
Ms. Culture Swimmer and Mr. Kool Contest - Nedacs Cultural Complex
Monday, July 28
- Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square
- Panorama Contest- Nedacs Cultural Complex
Tuesday, July 29
- Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square
- Republic Bank Mr. And Miss Talented Youth Pageant- Nedacs Cultural Complex
Thursday, July 31
- Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square
- National Bank Soca Monarch Contest- Cultural Village
Friday, August 1
- Poets in the Square- Charlestown Square
- TDC Kaiso Finals- Nedacs Cultural Complex
Saturday, August 2
Culturama 51 Art, craft and Food Fair- Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park
Sunday, August 3
Bank of Nevis MS. Culture Queen Pageant- Nedacs Cultural Complex
Monday, August 4
Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up
Tuesday, August 5
Culturama 51 Grand Street Parade and Last Lap- Charlestown
FRINGE ACTIVITIES
Saturday, July 12
Heat Wave Wet Fete- Cultural Village
Sunday, July 20
Agnola Productions- NEPAC
Saturday, July 26
- Empire Sports Club Aquatic Extravaganza- Charlestown Ferry Terminal
- TRopixx- Malcolm Guishard Recreatinal Park
Wednesday, July 30
Rhythmz Dance Ensemble- NEPAC
Saturday, August 2
5 In 1 Fete- Cultural Village
Sunday, August 3
Nevis Equestrian Culture Horseback racing- The Old Mariner's Pub Cades Bay
Latest
- Trinidad Gang War: Man ambushed, killed in car outside his h...
-
Air Peace to launch direct Antigua–Lagos flights by Q4 2025
-
Presumed dead for over 3 decades, Antiguan woman returns hom...
-
Cayman Islands police deployed to Anguilla amid rising gang...
-
Dominica to hire full time state attorney to fast-track land...