Belize fisherman shot dead in front of son as masked gunman storms Dangriga home 

Officers discovered the lifeless body of 27-year-old fisherman, shot multiple times and found slumped on a sofa in a two-storey home.

Written by Monika Walker

Belize: A deadly shooting in Dangriga has left a family shattered and a community in shock. On Friday night, just after 9 pm, gunfire erupted on Rear Pine Street which sent residents scrambling and police rushing to the scene.

Inside the lower flat of a two-storey cement home, officers found the lifeless body of a 27-year-old fisherman Oscar Williams Jr slumped on a sofa with several gunshot wounds. Tragically, the victim had been sitting with his young son when a masked gunman who was dressed in dark clothing approached the open doorway and unleashed a hail of bullets.

The attacker reportedly fled on foot and left behind a disturbing scene as well as traumatised child. Following the incident, neighbours called the police officers, and the Scenes of Crime technicians recovered a significant amount of ballistic evidence from inside the home which included fourteen expended nine-millimeter shells from various brands.

Williams was then rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body now awaits a post-mortem examination. Assistant Superintendent Stacy Smith says investigators have detained one person for questioning as the probe continues.

While sharing the update with the public, the Police Commissioner said that what the investigators have been able to determine so far is that Williams was inside his residence, along with a family member, when a male person who wore a face mask entered at dwelling and fired several shots, fatally injuring Williams.

The investigators have detained one male person in relation to this ongoing investigation,” she added while reiterating her commitment towards bringing justice to the victim.

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

