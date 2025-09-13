2025-09-13 11:18:43
Trinidad and Tobago: Heavy rains trigger flash flooding across Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Region

The National Meteorological Service issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1 – Yellow Level, in effect Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Severe weather conditions due to heavy rainfall triggered flash floods across several parts of the Couva,Tabaquite, Talparo Region on Friday leaving multiple pupils and commuters stranded in Claxton Bay as several roads in the area become impassable.

The recent weather tribulations come following a weather alert from the National Meteorological Service that  issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1 -Yellow Level set to be on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

After citing a medium chance of 40–60% of thunderstorms that may be accompanied by excessive rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning discharges. With hilly and western areas of Trinidad expected to be the most affected, though impacts may occur elsewhere.

The Claxton Bay District ranging from Soledad Road South & West, Union Village,Sum Sum Hill Road, Laloo Trace, La Sophie Trace, and Dwarika Avenue have been some of the most severely affected with Hermitage Road; Macaulay Junction to Laloo Trace declared the only passable to vehicles.

While some roads such as Cedar Hill Road & Soledad Road North Junction, Dwarika Lane (off Soledad Road North), Tortuga Village – Ramdial Street,Gasparillo, Parforce Road, and  Bhagwansingh Street  have been declared partially impassable to all vehicles with Semper Avenue reported to have a fallen tree on the road.

Furthermore those living in flood or landslide-prone locations, have been urged to exercise heightened vigilance as the Meteorological Services continue to monitor the situation. While motorists have been cautioned to observe driving speed and not drive through floodwaters and slippery roads.

The DMU field personnel have been deployed in response to the  incidents in affected communities. While motorists and residents have been advised to proceed with caution by  avoiding flooded routes, and stay alert with the Meteorological Service as they will be monitoring the weather conditions and providing  updates as the conditions evolve.

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

