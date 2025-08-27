Guyana: Man kills wife, shoots 10-year-old son before taking his own life

Police in Guyana have launched an investigation into a murder-suicide that occurred around 11:50 a.m., where a 36-year-old woman was shot multiple times by her husband, also 36, before he took his own life.

Guyana: In a shocking incident, a man identified as Alroy Solomon shot his wife Atiya Rambachan-Solomon right in her head on Tuesday, leaving her dead on the spot. The incident took place outside her Charlotte Street, Georgetown home.

According to the information by Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, the man after killing his wife, allegedly turned the gun on his 10-year-old son Jeremiah Soloman and shot the child in his stomach. The child was reportedly still alive when neighbours arrived in the scene and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital, and his condition is said to be stable now.

The ACP further confirmed that the man then turned the gun on himself as he was found in a pool of blood oozing from his head along a passageway. According to him, a handgun was found next to his body, and he was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

The police officials in Guyana have launched an investigation into the murder/suicide which took place around 11:50 am. The 36-year-old female was shot several times by her husband also 36-year-old.

Following the incident, police officials carried out preliminary investigations which revealed that Teekadai and Alroy lived with their son. The neighbours revealed that due to domestic violence, the woman moved out around two months ago and was living with her son separately.

The community members who witnessed the incident said that, on the day of the incident, the victim was at her residence when the suspect arrived and parked the vehicle in front of the apartment's building.

The suspect then came out of the vehicle and ran inside the compound after which the female victim was heard shouting before she was shot dead.

The suspect then went back into the yard and shot his son, hitting him to the left side of this stomach. The 36-year-old then used the same gun and shot himself on his head.

The neighbours reported the incident with the police, who upon arrival found the dead body of 36-year-old Teekadai and saw several gunshot injuries on her body. They also found the suspect in a pool of blood.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with locals demanding for justice for the female victim saying that, yet another woman has become a victim of domestic violence in Guyana.

President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, also took to Facebook to express his condolences over the violent killing saying that he is deeply distressed and saddened.

Dr Ali said that he also met with the child who got injured in this incident and assured him of government’s full support towards him.