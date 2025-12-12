Morocco: Double building collapse in Fez kills at least 22, injures 16

Fez, in north-eastern Morocco, is one of the North African nation's oldest cities, with parts dating back to the 8th Century, as well as being its third-most populous.

Morocco: A double building collapsed in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood of Fez, Morocco, on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of at least 22 persons and injured 16 people including women and children.

In an interview on Wednesday, the officials of Al-Mustaqbal stated that they excavated the dead bodies of 22 people and rescued a total 16 people from the accident and transported them to the local hospital. They also stated that the numbers and toll of the victims may rise after fully inspecting the whole area.

Along with that they also assured the public that the firefighter, emergency services, medical staff and police personnel are still at the site of the incident for safety, if anything happens again.

"Emergency services, including Civil Protection teams and local residents, worked through the rubble to find survivors” stated by the authorities.

The government has expressed their deepest condolences to the grieved families and also ordered the local officials to properly investigate the matter and the reason behind the collapse.

The local news channels reported that at the time of the incident 1 building was totally empty but the other building was occupied by the eight families who were celebrating Aqiqah ceremony (a traditional Muslim celebration of a child's birth).

The cause behind the collapse is not confirmed yet by the officials but according to the locals, the building was showing cracks at some parts of it and was not taken care of property by the owner.

Some of the locals also suggested that the owner has added some illegal floors in the building while violating the legal permit by the government to only have double stories.

One of the survivors who lost his wife and three children in an accident, told the local TV station that the “rescuers had only been able to retrieve one body of his family and the other three are still under the collapsed building.”

While the other survivor stated “My son told me that the building was coming down when we were inside, upon which they both left the building and moments later it collapsed.”

This incident in Morocco, again grabbed the attention of all the other countries as this is the second building collapse in the nation after the May incident which claimed the lives of 10 people.