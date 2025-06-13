Jet Set Nightclub Tragedy: Owner and Sister arrested two months after roof collapse kills 236

The tragic accident occurred in early April this year when high-profile celebrities and local citizens gathered at the Jet Set nightclub in St Domingo for a merengue concert.

Dominican Republic: Owner of Jet Set nightclub in St. Domingo, whose roof collapsed in April killing 236, and injuring more than 180 people has been arrested along with his sister this Thursday. Identified as Antonio Espaillat and Maribel Espaillat, both brother and sister are citizens of Dominican Republic.

The tragic accident took place in early April of this year as some high profile celebrities and local citizens of Domingo had gathered at the Jet Set nightclub to enjoy the merengue concert.

The nightclub that evening was packed with musicians, celebrities, professional athletes, politicians and local citizens of the Dominican Republic all there to enjoy and have a good time. Dust from the ceiling began to fall in people's drinks but no alarms were raised, and shortly after as Ruby Perez was performing the roof collapsed leaving the people at the club to make multiple calls to the police while some were under rubble and some dead.

The roof collapse killed the beloved singer Rubby Pérez, Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi province and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz. Also killed was former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, who was pulled from the debris but died in hospital, and Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera.

Other victims include a retired U.N. official, New York-based fashion designer Martín Polanco, an Army captain who left behind four young girls, and three employees at Grupo Popular, a financial services company, including the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife, as well as the locals of the locals of Dominican Republic.

The accident sent a wave of sorrow over the island nation of Dominican Republic, as many came on the scene to look for their family members, friends and loved ones. As well as many mourning the deaths of celebrities across the world.

On Thursday after two months of the tragic accident the two have been arrested by the police, the prosecutors have accused the two siblings of displaying irresponsibility and negligence by failing to intervene and stop the concert. As well as accusing them of attempting to manipulate and intimidate the company’s employees who worked at the nightclub.

Charges against the siblings have not yet been filed in front of a judge, the police have been given 48 hours to present a case before a judge as the cause of the roof collapse still remains under investigations.