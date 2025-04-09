Dominican Republic: Nightclub collapse during Rubby Pérez Concert kills nearly 100

Rescue workers quickly responded to the accident site, conducting search efforts to recover both the deceased and survivors from the rubble.

Dominican Republic: The deadly collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic has left everyone in shock across the world, as approximately 100 people have been reported ‘dead’ so far. The incident took place during a concert by popular singer Rubby Perrez on Tuesday, and led to immediate chaos at the site.

The rescue workers immediately responded to the accident site where they conducted the necessary search efforts and rescued everyone, dead or alive, from the rubble. The renowned singer who was singing live at the event also died when the roof collapsed over her. Family members of those present at the club immediately responded when they found everyone injured being rushed to the hospitals.

On site visuals showed a crane cleaning the debris and clearing the way for rescuers to enter and safely rescue everyone. Apart from the death of the renowned singer, former Major league baseball player Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco also lost their lives in the tragic incident.

It is to be noted that Dotel was earlier rescued alive, and rushed to nearby medical facilities, where he lost his life as he sustained severe injuries. A tribute was also paid to him by the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League, who wrote ‘Peace to his soul’ in a social media post.

A photo of Dotel along with images of the Dominican Flag contrasted well with a black and white theme were also projected onto the scoreboard at Citi Field in New York before the match between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

As per reports emerging it is said that there were approximately 500-1000 people in the club when the disaster took place at around 12:44 am. Perez was performing live, and the roof collapsed just after a sudden blackout. The singer’s daughter Zulinka was also present at the event, and she talked with the media and claimed that she was able to escape from the rubble, but his father didn’t.

President Luis Abinader also shed light that the governor of Monte Cristi municipality Nelsy Cruz also lost his life in the accident and declared three days of mourning as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the accident.

As per reports the death toll has risen to 98, however, as the rescue efforts continue the toll may rise. Meanwhile, the authorities are urging the locals to help everyone in every way possible while also calling for active blood donation.