Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirm dating rumours: "Love Is in the Air"

The American golfer, Tiger Woods has confirmed that he is dating President Donald Trump's ex daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump through his official Instagram stating, “Love is in the air”. He shared a brief post on his social media on Sunday with a picture with his love.

Woods confirmed the news after rumours of the couple dating had been circulating online for weeks. Woods while confirming his relationship wrote, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side. We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods’ past

Vanessa Trump also shared Woods post in her Instagram story confirming the relationship. However, she was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. and separated in 2018 after 13 years of marriage and five children together.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods was married twice before meeting Vanessa. He first married Elin Nordegren in 2004 and broke up in 2010, then he married Lindsey Vonn in 2013, and the relationship lasted just for two years as they broke up in 2015. Woods notably has two children from both his marriages.

This announcement made by the couple on Sunday came as a shocking news for the fans as Woods is often known for keeping his personal life private. Following the big announcement fans extended their wishes to the new couple.

A user named Dawn Elaine called them a perfect match as he wrote, “Perfect match. Both of their exes have moved on, so now it is time for them. It will be exciting to watch Kai and Charlie play golf. Probably the best thing for all the kids and they both live near each other already.”

Another user named Joanne Hetherington wrote, “I am happy for them if they are happy together! But I am happier that DT Jr is likely losing his gourd right now."