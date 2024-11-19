Know the small island of Caribbean that gave birth to International Men’s Day

It will be celebrated worldwide through diverse activities such as workshops and seminars that will address issues such as gender roles, mental health and societal stereotypes.

Trinidad and Tobago: The world is celebrating the International Men’s Day today (November 19, 2024) with everyone honouring their men for their immense contributions to the society.

It will be celebrated worldwide through diverse activities such as workshops and seminars that will address issues such as gender roles, mental health and societal stereotypes.

Trinidad and Tobago – the small island which gave birth to International Men’s Day

While people across the world are honouring men in different societies across the world, they are also remembering Trinidad and Tobago based scholar, Dr Jerome Teeluchsingh, who was the visionary behind originating this day back in 1992.

Teeluchsingh’s vision was to create a day which will be dedicated to the immense achievements and contributions of men while addressing critical issues such as male health, gender-based violence as well as the significance of positive male role models.

Dr Jerome Teeluchsingh

International Men’s Day was established in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh in Trinidad and Tobago. It is celebrated annually on November 19th to highlight men’s contributions to society, health, gender equality, and positive role models. At present, it is celebrated and observed in more than 80 countries across the world.

Dr Jerome is a well known scholar, researcher as well as educator in folklore and cultural studies. He got his PhD in folklore from the University of Pennsylvania in 1995 and since then he has made several contributions to the field, especially in the study of Caribbean religion, folklore and popular culture.

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh His work has also been recognized internationally and he has received several awards including the National Arts and Festivals Award for Research in 2007 and the Chaconia Gold Medal for Literature in 2017.

Talking about the theme of this year’s International Men’s Day, the scholar noted that this day has the potential to become the global medium to heal the world. He said that the concept and theme of the day are designed in a way to give hope to the depressed, faith to the lonely and comfort to the broken hearted men around the globe.

He added that since its inception in 1999, the day has become a movement which promotes goodwill and has positively changed the lives of several people worldwide.

International Men’s Day

The day which is observed annually on November 19 across the world honours the invaluable contributions of men to families, society as well as communities globally. It also serves as an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the lives as well as accomplishments of men and boys.

#internationalmensday



Are you ready for International Men’s Day 2023?



19th November might seem a long way off, but to help you get focused on this year’s theme, read this new article by educationalist Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, one of the founders of IMD.https://t.co/gUG8zzxCWG? pic.twitter.com/AhrI3tytll — Centre for Male Psychology (@CentreMalePsych) September 12, 2023

The theme of this day for this year "Positive Male Role Models," highlights the significance of fostering open conversations about the mental health of males and creative supporting environments where men can thrive.

International Men’s Day 2024 Significance

The day celebrates the positive impact men have on society while highlighting their well being. It also offers a platform to discuss significant issues such as mental health, challenge stereotypes while promoting gender equality.

By showcasing the importance of positive male role models and also addressing the pressures of society, the day further encourages open dialogue and boosts support system for men.

Trinidad and Tobago observe International Men’s Day

While the world is celebrating and honouring men, it is a little more special for the people of Trinidad and Tobago because the day was originated by a Trinidadian scholar.

Several entities and leaders across the island nation are taking to social media to wish the men in Trinidad and Tobago on this special occasion.

The East Port of Spain Development Company outlined, “Today (November 19, 2024), the East Port of Spain Development Company Limited (EPOS) observes International Men’s Day under the theme Positive Male Role Models. EPOS is championing a movement to uplift our communities by creating a Skills Bank, a dynamic network of men from diverse industries, trades, and professions, all dedicated to development.”

The National Council of Parent Teacher Associations of Trinidad and Tobago said, “Today, we join the world in recognizing International Men's Day (November 19th) —a day to celebrate the positive contributions of men and boys to our families, schools, and communities. At the NPTA, we believe in building communities where *every individual* has the opportunity to succeed.”

Several other businesses are hosting events and activities to showcase the males of the society that they matter.