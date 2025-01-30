19 dead bodies recovered by St Kitts Coast Guard on boat drifting close to Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: A vessel carrying several unidentified dead bodies has been recovered by the St Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard, according to emergency reports. The small boat, found in the Federations’ waters, has raised several questions with officials attempting to identify the deceased individuals.

According to the information, the authorities have confirmed the grim discovery of the vessel found adrift off the coast of Nevis, carrying 19 deceased individuals of unknown identity. The preliminary reports suggest that the deceased may be from Mali, West Africa as per the identification documents found on the vessel.

It is reported that shortly before midday on January 29, 2025, the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard responded to reports of the drifting boat and upon boarding, officers found several lifeless bodies in various stages of decomposition. The vessel has reportedly since been towed to St Kitts for further investigation.

At this time, the origin of the boat and the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear and the Coast Guard officers have not ruled out human trafficking, illegal migration or foul play however the investigations are ongoing.

The officers reported that it is being expected that forensic examinations will be conducted on the dead bodies to determine the cause of death and attempt to identify the victims. Meanwhile, the government has yet to issue an official statement, but the discovery is already raising serious questions regarding the multiple deaths.

Notably, the discovery was made just days after a similar boat was discovered containing several decomposing bodies in the Atlantic Ocean near Trinidad. The discovery made last Saturday pushed the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard to respond to the scene following which they confirmed the presence of several human remains aboard the small vessel.

The Coast Guard reported that the boat appeared to have been floating for weeks or months and was in a tragic condition. While the officers were attempting to pull the boat to the mainland, the rough seas made it impossible as the towline snapped leading the boat drifting out of sight.