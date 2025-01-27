St Kitts and Nevis: No injuries reported as scenic railway slightly derailed

Monday, 27th January 2025
St Kitts: The St Kitts Scenic Railway was slightly derailed from its track during its scenic tour to St Paul’s on Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed, and the viral videos showcased that the derailment was nothing major, and caused no injuries or infrastructural loss.  

Reportedly, heavy rainfall caused some unprecedented issues on the track. The area is prone to inclement weather conditions as rainfall filled the track with flood water, making it tough for rail to continue the journey.  

Passengers onboard were successfully taken out of the train compartments; no injuries have been reported following the inspection of the site for one day. Authorities noted that there is nothing to worry about the derailment as everybody is safe. 

Other cases of St Kitts Scenic Railway derailment  

St Kitts Scenic Railway is a major tourist attraction, that allows passengers to tour across the city. The passenger train never faced any major accidents. However, such minor or maintenance related issues have occurred in the past.  

This is not the first time that Railway faced such issues amid its scenic tour due to the heavy rainfall. In February 2024, the 10-mile trip of the Railway had taken long time when driver announced some problem with a track. 

However, passengers were asked to wait patiently as authorities started resolving the issue and after more than hour, the problem was solved by the drivers in the train, taking passengers to their journey of showcasing scenic views of St Kitts and Nevis.  

In 2023, the same incident has been reported in Tabernacle when the train accidentally derailed from the track due to some issue on the track that was further worsened by heavy rainfall. However, the problem was not resolved by drivers and passengers were asked to vacate the train with an intent to avoid any injury.  

St Kitts Scenic Railway  

St Kitts Scenic Railway is one of the stunning attractions of the Federation, offering tour of the scenic views of the country to the passengers. It was built between the period of 1912 and 1926 by local plantation owners with an intent to transport sugar cane to the factory that produced sugar in Basseterre.  

After the closure of Sugar Industry, the purpose of the railway has been changed, further converting into a tourist attraction in St Kitts and Nevis. It offered a boost to the local economy by providing a business to tour guides and the management that handle the service of the railway.  

Most of the time, cruise passengers who books pre-packed tours choose the scenic tour for their adventure and explore scenic beauty of St Kitts and Nevis. It is also considered one of the prime activities that is popular during festive season such as Sugar Mas.  

