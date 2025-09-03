Chaguanas Horror Crash: Couple killed, 2 injured after car collides with truck on Uriah Butler Highway

Eyewitnesses said the crash made him lose control, and the car went off the road, into some bushes, and flipped near a drain.

Trinidad and Tobago: A devastating incident occurred on Saturday morning, on September 2, 2025, where the victim’s vehicle and a truck collided together at the Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago. It is being said that this incident resulted in the deaths of a couple and left two others injured.

The 29-year-old Romel Villaruel of El Socorro was driving a black Hyundai Elantra (PDL 7222) southbound near the Munroe Road Flyover around 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by a truck that failed to stop.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact caused Villaruel to lose control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, skidded into a bushy area, and overturned near a drain. It is also being said by the officials that the fatal crash resulted in the death of the couple Mcreya Ramdeen, aged 21 and Ernest “Buju” Nurse of El Socorro.

The incident was soon reported with the police officials, who rushed to the accident site within a few minutes.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, they found a nurse with head injuries while the victim Ramdeen was discovered about 15 ft. away from her in a drain with facial injuries. They also said that both the victims were pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer at the scene.

Along with that, another crash victim, Villaruel, was taken by the police to the Mt. Hope Hospital in a critical condition while another occupant identified as Sudesh Pandoman was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, and officers from the Chaguanas Police Station are ongoing with their investigation.

The police aim to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash and identify the truck involved, which fled the scene.