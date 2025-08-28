2025-08-28 12:53:44
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad: Autopsy confirms singer Ravi G died from brutal beating, nephew named prime suspect

Medical reports from Mt. Hope Hospital state that Ravi died on August 14 from injuries sustained in an assault at his home in Felicity, Chaguanas.

2025-08-28 10:37:28

Trinidad and Tobago: The autopsy report has confirmed that 51-year-old Ravi Pandohie, also known as singer ‘Ravi G’, died of a deadly beating following an assault that was instigated by his nephew Shannon Jaggan on August 10, 2025.

According to the reports released by Mt. Hope Hospital, Ravi died on August 14, at the Mt. Hope Hospital after being admitted with fatal injuries from the assault that took place at the victim’s residence in Felicity, Chaguanas, Trinidad

The attack allegedly left the victim unconscious after which the well known singer was admitted to the Mt. Hope Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, August 14. Following his death, his relatives blamed the authorities for the fact that they did not respond in time to stop the assault and arrive at the scene in time which may have saved his life. 

Following Ravi’s death, his nephew Shannon Jaggan, admitted that he only meant to break Ravi’s leg and not to kill him and stated that he will wait for the autopsy to come out and if he did kill him then he would be open to face the consequences, submitting himself to the authorities. 

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, confirmed that Ravi's death was directly caused by the beating. The pathologist's findings included pulmonary thromboembolism (a blood clot that traveled to the lungs, blocking blood flow) and hemorrhage due to severe internal bleeding, as well as multiple fractures of the left tibia and fibula (broken shin and calf bones in the left leg).

The autopsy further revealed that there were blunt force traumatic injuries which stemmed from consistently being struck with a heavy object which coincide with evidence that Jaggan reportedly used a wooden board to strike Ravi during the altercation.

The police have launched an investigation into the whereabouts of prime suspect Shannon Jaggan, who is currently missing. The case is now being treated as a murder investigation.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

National of St Kitts-Nevis with outstanding removal order detained by ICE...

2025-08-28 10:16:27

Jamaica: Kamina Johnson Smith presents Bank of Jamaica Amendment Act 2022 in SenateJamaica: Kamina Johnson Smith presents Bank of Jamaica Amendment Act 2022 in Senate
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Kamina Johnson Smith presents Bank of Jamaica Amendment Act 2022...

2025-08-28 10:16:27

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit at Expo 2020 in Dubai.
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit visits Dominica Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

2025-08-28 10:16:27

Dominica records 41 new cases of COVID-19
Uncategorised

Dominica records 41 new cases of COVID-19

2025-08-28 10:16:27

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of Seas 2024 PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

'Royal Caribbean Brilliance of Seas' cruise to dock at Caribbean shores i...

2025-08-28 10:16:27

Fort Young Hotel has made it to the top of Cool List 2024 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Fort Young Hotel, Secret Bay named among Coolest Hotels in Cari...

2025-08-28 10:16:27

World

Missing Hawaii woman found alive in Mexico: Shocking turn in Hannah Kobay...

2025-08-28 10:16:27

Trinidad and Tobago

World’s largest floating bookfair, Logos Hope, docks in Tobago

2025-08-28 10:16:27