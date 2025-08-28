Trinidad: Autopsy confirms singer Ravi G died from brutal beating, nephew named prime suspect

Medical reports from Mt. Hope Hospital state that Ravi died on August 14 from injuries sustained in an assault at his home in Felicity, Chaguanas.

Trinidad and Tobago: The autopsy report has confirmed that 51-year-old Ravi Pandohie, also known as singer ‘Ravi G’, died of a deadly beating following an assault that was instigated by his nephew Shannon Jaggan on August 10, 2025.

According to the reports released by Mt. Hope Hospital, Ravi died on August 14, at the Mt. Hope Hospital after being admitted with fatal injuries from the assault that took place at the victim’s residence in Felicity, Chaguanas, Trinidad.

The attack allegedly left the victim unconscious after which the well known singer was admitted to the Mt. Hope Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, August 14. Following his death, his relatives blamed the authorities for the fact that they did not respond in time to stop the assault and arrive at the scene in time which may have saved his life.

Following Ravi’s death, his nephew Shannon Jaggan, admitted that he only meant to break Ravi’s leg and not to kill him and stated that he will wait for the autopsy to come out and if he did kill him then he would be open to face the consequences, submitting himself to the authorities.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, confirmed that Ravi's death was directly caused by the beating. The pathologist's findings included pulmonary thromboembolism (a blood clot that traveled to the lungs, blocking blood flow) and hemorrhage due to severe internal bleeding, as well as multiple fractures of the left tibia and fibula (broken shin and calf bones in the left leg).

The autopsy further revealed that there were blunt force traumatic injuries which stemmed from consistently being struck with a heavy object which coincide with evidence that Jaggan reportedly used a wooden board to strike Ravi during the altercation.

The police have launched an investigation into the whereabouts of prime suspect Shannon Jaggan, who is currently missing. The case is now being treated as a murder investigation.