Trinidad: Off-duty police officer fatally shoots 50-year-old man amid parking row

Trinidad and Tobago: A long-running dispute between neighbours in Siparia ends in tragedy on Monday morning after 46-year-old PC Kurlan Wharwood aka Sunshine fatally shot 50-year-old Zane Anderson Bowen during an alleged parking space argument.

According to police reports, the early morning fatal shooting of 50-year-old Bowen of Mahappy Drive, Darsan Trace, Fyzabad Old Road, Siparia occurred around 7:05 a.m. on November 10, 2025, outside Wharwood’s home at LP #114 Mahappy Drive, Darsan Trace.

Reportedly Wharwood, an off-duty police officer told the investigators that after he arrived home, he parked his silver Mazda Familia, bearing the registration number PBW 6621, in his garage.

When he was approached by his neighbour, Bowen, known to him for about 3-years, reportedly carrying a cutlass in one hand and a length of wood in the other, as he walked towards his home . Wharwood reports that Bowen allegedly asked him, “What yuh could do for meh this morning?” and he replied, “Not today.”

Reportedly, Bowen then replied, “Today is not ah option,” before pushing Wharwood’s open the gate and entering the property to strike Wharwood several times across his body with the piece of wood while still holding the cutlass.

Wharwood, currently unattached from any specific unit, reports that fearing for his life, he drew his licensed Glock 19 pistol and fired several rounds in Bowen’s direction, striking Bowen several times before he collapsed on the ground under a shed between the rear of the officer’s vehicle and a nearby gate.

Following the police arrival on the scene they uncovered Bowen’s body on the scene and following examination from the District Medical Officer Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The doctor also examined Wharwood and declared that he had sustained several injuries, including bruising to his chest, swelling to his left forearm and fingertips, and abrasions to his knee and elbow. Injuries consistent with being struck by a blunt object.

Police officers recovered a cutlass, a wooden stick, and seven spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Crime Scene Investigators PC Moreno and WPC Villafana-Ashby processed the scene, while several senior officers including ASP Lewis, ASP Maraj, ASP Forbes, Inspector Harripersad, Inspector Mungroo, Sgt. Jaglal, Sgt. Boodlal, and Sgt. Bynoe visited the scene.

Bowen’s relatives have disputed officer Wharwood’s account and stated that the shooting on=f Bowen was connected to the two neighbours' long-standing dispute over parking of vehicles along the roadway outside Bowen’s home, where Wharwood reportedly operates a mechanic shop.

With one relative recalling that Bowen had been complaining about the vehicles blocking his driveway and on Monday, the issue may have gotten out of hand. Furthermore the relatives stated that Bowen’s cutlass was in his home and believe that the one on the scene was placed there after he was shot.

The Professional Standards Bureau and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are conducting investigations into the fatal shooting