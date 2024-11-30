Saturday, 30th November 2024
Dominica gears up for Cricket Carnival: Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 set to return from Dec 7-22

The participating teams include Indian River Rowers, Sari Sari Sunrisers, Titou Gorge Splashers, Valley Hikers, Champagne Reef Divers and Barana Aute Warriors.

Dominica is all set to host the 6th edition of the highly anticipated Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 tournament. From December 7 to 22, 2024, the tournament will fill the Windsor Park Sports Stadium with huge excitement, creating unforgettable moments for the players and the visitors alike. 

According to the information, six teams will be competing to win this exciting tournament which takes place every year in Dominica. The participating teams include Indian River Rowers, Sari Sari Sunrisers, Titou Gorge Splashers, Valley Hikers, Champagne Reef Divers and Barana Aute Warriors. 

With high expectations from both players and fans alike, this edition of the tournament promises to be bigger and better.

Last year, the Valley Hikers clinched the victory and became champions of the 5th edition of Dream 11 Nature Isle T10. 

This cricket tournament is supported by the Government of Dominica and it attracts a huge crowd from across the region. 

The Squad List for the tournament is as follows:

Indian River Rowers 

  • Kavem Hodge 
  • Shadrack Descarte 
  • Keon Gaston
  • Elton Mark 
  • Lee Louisy
  • Kamil Pooran
  • C’Jay Charles 
  • Derry Auguiste 
  • Dionnie Rolle
  • Junor Jervier 
  • Sarwan Lockhart
  • Neo Davis 
  • Ajanim Tavernier 

Sari Sari Sunrisers 

  • Tyron Theophile 
  • Kofi James 
  • Jahson Vidal 
  • Kyron Phillip 
  • Mervin Matthew 
  • Rick James
  • Delroy Liverpool
  • Tyrese Leblanc
  • Ethan Doctrove
  • Deran Benta
  • Dillan John
  • Tyrone Joseph
  • John Matthew 

Barana Aute Warriors 

  • Jervin Gian Benjamin
  • Stephen Naitram
  • Dornan Edward 
  • Gilon Tyson
  • Jahseon Alexander 
  • Kharmal Hamilton
  • Casimir Benjamin
  • Clemenson Leblanc 
  • Dylan Joseph 
  • Kimari Henry
  • Fbien Benjamin 
  • Shervon Dorsette 
  • Daniel McDonald 

Titou Gorge Splashers

  • Jerlani Robinson
  • Kadeem Alleyne
  • Delaney Alexander 
  • Dillon Douglas 
  • Daneal Dupigny
  • Sherlon George 
  • Edmund Morancie
  • Sherwin Labassiere
  • Lex Magloire
  • Jamie James
  • Rayan Williams
  • Jeremy Isaac
  • Bryce Robinson

Valley Hikers 

  • Vincent Lewis 
  • Ryshon Williams
  • Kurtney Anselm
  • Micah Joseph
  • Malakai Xavier 
  • Jason Lamothe
  • Savio Anselm
  • Lluvio Charles 
  • Alvinson Jolly
  • Ammiel Gilbet
  • Curvell Marie 
  • Javel St Paul 
  • Zidan Harewood

Champagne Reef Divers

  • Stephan Pascal 
  • Roshon Primus
  • Shian Brathwaite
  • Marlon Welcome Goodman
  • Brian Joseph
  • Yawani Regis 
  • Joel Durand
  • Niall Payne
  • Kimron George
  • Akan Edwards
  • Gary Daniel 
  • Kester Lestrade
  • Sebastien Brumant 

The Match Schedule for the Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 tournament is as follows:

Saturday, December 7 

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Indian River Rowers – 9 30 am

Champagne Reef Divers vs Titou Gorge Splashers – 12 pm

Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 2 30 pm

 

Sunday, December 8 

Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers – 12 pm

Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers – 2 30 pm

 

Monday, December 9 

Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou Gorge Splashers – 12 pm

Champagne Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers – 2 30 pm

 

Tuesday, December 10 

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 12 pm

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Indian River Rowers – 2 30 pm

 

Wednesday, December 11 

Valley Hikers vs Titou Gorge Splashers – 12 pm

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers – 2 30 pm

 

Thursday, December 12 

Barana Aute Warriors vs Indian River Rowers – 12 pm

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers – 2 30 pm

 

Friday, December 13 

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 9 30 am

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Valley Hikers – 12 pm

Champagne Reef Divers vs Indian River Rowers – 2 30 pm

 

Saturday, December 14 

Indian River Rowers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers – 9 30 am

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Divers – 12 pm

Barana Aute Warriors vs Valley Hikers – 2 30 pm

 

Sunday, December 15 

Champagne Reef Divers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 12 pm

Indian River Rowers vs Valley Hikers – 2 30 pm

 

Monday, December 16 

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 12 pm

Valley Hikers vs Champagne Reef Divers – 2 30 om

 

Tuesday, December 17 

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Indian River Rowers – 12 pm

Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers – 2 30 pm

 

Wednesday, December 18 

Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 12 pm

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Valley Hikers – 2 30 pm

 

Thursday, December 19 

Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers – 9 30 am 

Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers – 12 pm

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers – 2 30 pm

 

Friday, December 20 

Qualifier 1 – Q1 vs Q2 – 12 pm

Eliminator – Q3 vs Q4 – 2 30 pm

 

Saturday, December 21 

Qualifier 2 – Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator – 2 30 pm

 

Sunday, December 22 

Finals – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 – 2 30 pm

