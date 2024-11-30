Dominica gears up for Cricket Carnival: Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 set to return from Dec 7-22

Dominica is all set to host the 6th edition of the highly anticipated Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 tournament. From December 7 to 22, 2024, the tournament will fill the Windsor Park Sports Stadium with huge excitement, creating unforgettable moments for the players and the visitors alike.

According to the information, six teams will be competing to win this exciting tournament which takes place every year in Dominica. The participating teams include Indian River Rowers, Sari Sari Sunrisers, Titou Gorge Splashers, Valley Hikers, Champagne Reef Divers and Barana Aute Warriors.

With high expectations from both players and fans alike, this edition of the tournament promises to be bigger and better.

Last year, the Valley Hikers clinched the victory and became champions of the 5th edition of Dream 11 Nature Isle T10.

This cricket tournament is supported by the Government of Dominica and it attracts a huge crowd from across the region.

The Squad List for the tournament is as follows:

Indian River Rowers

Kavem Hodge

Shadrack Descarte

Keon Gaston

Elton Mark

Lee Louisy

Kamil Pooran

C’Jay Charles

Derry Auguiste

Dionnie Rolle

Junor Jervier

Sarwan Lockhart

Neo Davis

Ajanim Tavernier

Sari Sari Sunrisers

Tyron Theophile

Kofi James

Jahson Vidal

Kyron Phillip

Mervin Matthew

Rick James

Delroy Liverpool

Tyrese Leblanc

Ethan Doctrove

Deran Benta

Dillan John

Tyrone Joseph

John Matthew

Barana Aute Warriors

Jervin Gian Benjamin

Stephen Naitram

Dornan Edward

Gilon Tyson

Jahseon Alexander

Kharmal Hamilton

Casimir Benjamin

Clemenson Leblanc

Dylan Joseph

Kimari Henry

Fbien Benjamin

Shervon Dorsette

Daniel McDonald

Titou Gorge Splashers

Jerlani Robinson

Kadeem Alleyne

Delaney Alexander

Dillon Douglas

Daneal Dupigny

Sherlon George

Edmund Morancie

Sherwin Labassiere

Lex Magloire

Jamie James

Rayan Williams

Jeremy Isaac

Bryce Robinson

Valley Hikers

Vincent Lewis

Ryshon Williams

Kurtney Anselm

Micah Joseph

Malakai Xavier

Jason Lamothe

Savio Anselm

Lluvio Charles

Alvinson Jolly

Ammiel Gilbet

Curvell Marie

Javel St Paul

Zidan Harewood

Champagne Reef Divers

Stephan Pascal

Roshon Primus

Shian Brathwaite

Marlon Welcome Goodman

Brian Joseph

Yawani Regis

Joel Durand

Niall Payne

Kimron George

Akan Edwards

Gary Daniel

Kester Lestrade

Sebastien Brumant

The Match Schedule for the Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 tournament is as follows:

Saturday, December 7

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Indian River Rowers – 9 30 am

Champagne Reef Divers vs Titou Gorge Splashers – 12 pm

Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 2 30 pm

Sunday, December 8

Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers – 12 pm

Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers – 2 30 pm

Monday, December 9

Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou Gorge Splashers – 12 pm

Champagne Reef Divers vs Valley Hikers – 2 30 pm

Tuesday, December 10

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 12 pm

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Indian River Rowers – 2 30 pm

Wednesday, December 11

Valley Hikers vs Titou Gorge Splashers – 12 pm

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers – 2 30 pm

Thursday, December 12

Barana Aute Warriors vs Indian River Rowers – 12 pm

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers – 2 30 pm

Friday, December 13

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 9 30 am

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Valley Hikers – 12 pm

Champagne Reef Divers vs Indian River Rowers – 2 30 pm

Saturday, December 14

Indian River Rowers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers – 9 30 am

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Divers – 12 pm

Barana Aute Warriors vs Valley Hikers – 2 30 pm

Sunday, December 15

Champagne Reef Divers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 12 pm

Indian River Rowers vs Valley Hikers – 2 30 pm

Monday, December 16

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 12 pm

Valley Hikers vs Champagne Reef Divers – 2 30 om

Tuesday, December 17

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Indian River Rowers – 12 pm

Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers – 2 30 pm

Wednesday, December 18

Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors – 12 pm

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Valley Hikers – 2 30 pm

Thursday, December 19

Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers – 9 30 am

Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers – 12 pm

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers – 2 30 pm

Friday, December 20

Qualifier 1 – Q1 vs Q2 – 12 pm

Eliminator – Q3 vs Q4 – 2 30 pm

Saturday, December 21

Qualifier 2 – Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator – 2 30 pm

Sunday, December 22

Finals – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 – 2 30 pm