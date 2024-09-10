Kavem Hodge receives warm welcome in Dominica after maiden test century

The Test series which was initiated in July made Hodge the second cricketer to gain this momentous achievement in the nation, proving his potential and worth in international cricket.

Dominica: Kavem Hodge received a warm welcome with tremendous celebration as he arrived in Dominica on Saturday. The renowned cricket player was celebrated as he scored his maiden test century against England.

The test series which began in July made Hodge the second cricketer to gain this momentous achievement in the nation, proving his potential and worth in international cricket.

Hodge was welcomed with a grand motorcade that was initiated at 3:00 pm from Antrizzle to end at the Kalinago territory. Following the motorcade, a celebration was held and a special sign was unveiled depicting Hodge’s passion for his sport and the pride and recognition he had given to the people of Atkinson.

As he arrived home, he was snapped greeting locals who all were present to cheer him. These included individuals from all age groups including children to elders. Locals enthusiastically greeted the player, clicked pictures, and got autographs from him.

The celebration which was led by the Atkinson Village Council and Atkinson Sports Committee, though small lead out to be of great importance for the athlete as he seemed full of pride and happiness for the work he has done for his communities.

Upon the insightful welcome he received from the authorities, Hodge thanked them all over his social media while noting, “Words can’t describe how grateful I am feeling for this beautiful effort by my villagers.”

He further added that the welcome was more emotional and inspiring and thanked all the authorities for the grand welcome.

Notably, Hodge’s dedication and remarkable performance motivate the coming generation to take inspiration and dedicate themselves to the betterment of their sports.

This achievement by Kavem Hodge further stresses the need for constant improvement of sports facilities by the authorities for the continued success of the island nation in the betterment of youths and providing small communities a chance to showcase themselves on a bigger platform.

Additionally, the star athlete who is known primarily for batting showcases all-rounder abilities and he has strong bowling skills. His consistent performance for the West Indies team proves his worth and potential.