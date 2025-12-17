Antigua and Barbuda responds to US partial visa suspension, PM Browne seeks urgent review 

US authorities' new proclamation, effective January 1, 2026, includes Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica due to concerns over their Citizenship by Investment programmes.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed his deep disappointment following the news of partial travel ban by United States came into light. He said that his administration has taken careful note of a proclamation issued by the government of the US i.e. suspending the issuance of US visas to nationals of the twin island nation.

According to the information by the US authorities, the development will come into effect from 12:01 am on January 1, 2026.

We are deeply disappointed that Antigua and Barbuda has been included in this proclamation, said PM Browne through an official press release.

Antigua and Barbuda along with another Caribbean island Dominica have been included in this proclamation on the stated ground that the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has historically operated without a residency requirement to which the Antiguan government said, “That assertion does not reflect the present reality of our laws.”

The press release emphasised that over the past year, Antigua and Barbuda has worked constructively with many departments of the US to safeguard its CBI programme. Prime Minister Gaston Browne stressed on the fact that his government has engaged in good faith, accepted practical suggestions as well as taken concrete steps to make sure that the programme presents no risk whatsoever to the security of the United States.

Not only this, but the Prime Minister mentioned that the Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda had recently implemented several new and comprehensive legislation boosting every aspect of the CBI programme which includes transparency, due diligence, information sharing as well as enforcement. Moreover, he added, that the legislation has introduced a compulsory 30-day physical requirement in the island nation as a strict condition to qualify for the citizenship.

He stressed that it is an ‘error’ to state that the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Antigua and Barbuda operates without a residency requirement.

The press release specified that immediately upon the issuance of this proclamation, the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the United States Ronald Sanders contacted the US Department of State. The Ambassador was then informed that the officials of the State Department were themselves surprised by this proclamation and had received no prior notice of the same.

Following this communication, Ambassador Sanders has initiated arrangements for urgent and high-level engagements with the State Department as well as the White House to clarify this matter by providing full and accurate facts. He is also looking forward to resolving this issue at the earliest and restore normal visa access for the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Browne further assured that he is personally writing to President Donald Trump as well as State Secretary Marco Rubio and offer the full cooperation of the Antiguan government to take all reasonable steps to allow for the restoration of all visa categories.

Through the release, PM Browne also noted that Antigua and Barbuda values its cordial relationship with the US and therefore will do anything within its power to ensure that the excellent relations between the two countries continue smoothly.