Vybz Kartel set for historic return to stage in the Bahamas after spending 13 years in Jail

Vybz Kartel remained behind bars for almost 13 years in offense of an alleged homicide but the court ruled out re-trial last year citing reasons and juror misconduct and artist's deteriorating health

Jamaican superstar Vybz Kartel is all set to take the stage in Nassau, the Bahamas for the first time ever since his release from prison after 13 years. The Evolution – Vybz Kartel & Friends Concert will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Clifford Park.

International Events & Production (IEP) said that all necessary approvals have been secured for Feel the Vybz Bahamas Weekend and its main event, The Evolution: Vybz Kartel & Friends, set for March 28 to 30, 2025.

Soon after the announcement on Saturday, January 18, 2025, the first tier of tickets sales of the Evolution concert went live with organisers asking the fans to purchase them online through www.feelvybzweekend.com.

Notably, the organisers invited everyone to be part of the exclusive event and said, “Witness history in the making as Kartel brings his biggest hits to life at the Clifford Park.” They added that this is more than a concert as it is a cultural phenomenon for the weekend.

“Come experience the biggest names in reggae and dancehall as they light up the stage with their iconic hits. You don’t want to miss this historic event,” added the organisers.

The weekend lineup comprises of Welcome Pre-Party on January 28 followed by “The Evolution Kartel & Friends Concert where Vybz Kartel” will come live with his crew on January 29 while the following day there will be a Beach Party which will wrap up the weekend with a chill yet hype beachside celebration.

Early Bird Tickets for The Evolution live now

The tickets for the same have been divided into VIP and All Access with the price of them being $150 and $300 respectively.

The VIP ticket will be the basic entry ticket while all access ticket will provide the fans with full access of front stage, backstage, private bar and private restroom. There are also tables, sky pods and skybox for a group of people, with the price ranging depending on the number of individuals.

The concert will kick off at 7 pm on March 29 and will continue till late night, offering the visitors an unforgettable experience almost after a decade. This exclusive concert is part of the Feel the Vybz Bahamas Weekend, bringing the attendees top-notch performances, entertainment and an electric atmosphere like no other.