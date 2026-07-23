MV Barima death toll rises to 65; Recovery operations continue in Guyana

Recovery teams have expanded the search area to about 2,100 square kilometres while authorities prepare to relocate the sunken MV Barima to support further recovery efforts along Guyana's northwest coast.

Guyana: The death toll from the MV Barima has now increased to 65 as search and recovery operations continue in Guyana’s northwest coast.

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips announced on Wednesday that 44 of the recovered victims have been identified by their families. As of now, 23 of those bodies have been released for burial.

The total number of bodies recovered since the commencement of the search and rescue operations now stands at 65, of which 44 have been positively identified by family members. To date, 23 of the bodies positively identified have been released to their families, he said via an official statement on Facebook.

The number of survivors remains at 76, with no additional rescues reported since the last update.

The search operations have extended to a much wider area of approximately 2,100 square kilometers. The operation involves the use of 19 ships and 3 planes. This operation has been carried out by teams from Guyana Defence Force, Maritime Administration Department, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, and Brazilian Navy, as well as divers from France.

Authorities have already started planning on relocating the capsized vessel. “The current recovery plan involves repositioning the vessel before installing maritime salvage airbags (buoyancy balloons) around the wreckage to restore buoyancy. Once afloat, the vessel will be towed closer to the shoreline to facilitate further search and recovery operations,” further read the statement.

A 3-day period of mourning has been declared by the government in memory of the deceased. National flags are being flown at half mast across the country. A National Day of Prayer was also commemorated, with prayers planned at Georgetown, Port Kaituma, and Mabaruma.

The MV Barima sailed out from Georgetown to Port Kaituma on Saturday afternoon before capsizing later that same night.

Moreover, a member of the crew that was involved in loading the vessel turned himself to the police for questioning.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has also pledged a full investigation into the tragedy to find the reason for the capsizing of the ferry. The government is also providing support to affected families.