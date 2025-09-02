Belize: Mexican charged with assaulting female Police Officer, remanded to prison

He appeared in Belize City Magistrate’s Court on September 1, 2025, charged with aggravated assault of a police officer after allegedly attacking a female officer on duty on August 30.

Belize: A 26-year old Mexican national was sent to Belize Central Prison after he was charged for allegedly attacking a female police officer in an incident which took place over the weekend. The accused, identified as Francisco Javier De Jesus Carmona, is a resident of Caye Caulker.

He appeared in front of the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon, September 1, 2025. The defendant was charged with “aggravated assault of a police officer,” following allegations that he attacked a female officer who was on duty on Saturday, August 30.

Court Proceedings

During his arraignment, Carmona required the assistance of a translator, as he was unable to understand the magistrate. He entered a plea of guilt at first, but later said that he could not recall that evening’s events. After his contradictory statements, the Magistrate chose to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The prosecution, however, did not agree and said that he should not be granted any bail. The Crown’s representative highlighted Carmona’s foreign born status and raised concerns that he may use his immigration status as a ticket to escape from the country if he gets out on bail.

Even though Carmona presented that he possessed a legitimate work permit, the court could not confirm it when the hearing was held. For lack of proof of his legal status in Belize, the Magistrate supported the prosecution’s case which resulted in denial of bail.

Carmona has been remanded to the Belize Central Prison and will be kept there until his next court appearance on October 28, 2025. Since the trial is still going on, the accused will be kept in police custody as investigations proceed.