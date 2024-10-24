Grenada: 14 fishers receive EC$1000 valued vouchers to mitigate Beryl impact

The vouchers are also considered as a token of appreciation for the fisheries to contribute towards the enhancement of the local products. The investment in the fishing community is aimed at assisting the fishers to acquire the gear and supplies

Grenada: A total of 14 fishers received vouchers valued at EC$1,000 each as part of the assistance for the fisherfolk and small business in Grenada. The initiative was announced by the government to support the fisheries and the local farmers who have lost their earnings due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The vouchers are also considered as a token of appreciation for the fisheries to contribute towards the enhancement of the local products. The investment in the fishing community is aimed at assisting the fishers to acquire the gear and supplies. The products will provide a boost to the businesses of the fisheries who have been contributing towards the 25 by 25 agenda of the Caribbean region.

The tools will enhance their work at sea and ensure that the infrastructure could be used for safer and more productive fishing expeditions. The voucher will also play a significant role in the enhancement of the small businesses and further geared up the rural economy.

Kerryne Z James- Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy announced the initiative to empower the fisheries sector which is the main driver of the local economy. The government of Grenada will also collaborate with sector to support the fisherfolk who lost their infrastructure and tools during the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The collaboration will also strengthen the fabric of society, and the fishery industry will be moved on the path of sustainability. The investment will also support the blue economy and tackle the climate change situation so that it could not impact the fisheries of Grenada.

Hurricane Beryl in Grenada

Hurricane Beryl has impacted the infrastructure and economy of Grenada with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The agriculture and tourism sector has been harshly devastated by the natural calamity in the starting month of June 2024 and due to this, the local farmers lost their crops and livelihoods.

The government of Grenada announced several sustainable initiatives for the farmers to support their local products and enhance their market with climate resilience steps.