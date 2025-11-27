SVG Elections 2025 Live: Tight Race Between ULP-NDP 

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The United Labour Party (ULP) and the National Democratic Party (NDP) are heading for a tight race in the general elections 2025 of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The election, in the Caribbean island, with 101,744 registered voters across 15 constituencies, is being viewed as one of the highly anticipated across the region.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is seeking a record sixth consecutive term in office, in what is anticipated to be a tight contest. A ten-member CARICOM Election Observation Mission (CEOM) has also been deployed to observe the electoral process, including the casting of votes and the counting of ballots.

As the Vincentians are heading to polls now, political expert Peter Wickham is saying that the general elections will be historic regardless of the results. The polls opened at 7 am local time and are expected to close in the evening, typically around 5 pm.

