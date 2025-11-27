SVG Elections 2025 Live: Tight Race Between ULP-NDP
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves aims for a record sixth term, as a CARICOM Election Observation Mission monitors the voting and ballot counting process.
St Vincent and the Grenadines: The United Labour Party (ULP) and the National Democratic Party (NDP) are heading for a tight race in the general elections 2025 of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The election, in the Caribbean island, with 101,744 registered voters across 15 constituencies, is being viewed as one of the highly anticipated across the region.
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is seeking a record sixth consecutive term in office, in what is anticipated to be a tight contest. A ten-member CARICOM Election Observation Mission (CEOM) has also been deployed to observe the electoral process, including the casting of votes and the counting of ballots.
As the Vincentians are heading to polls now, political expert Peter Wickham is saying that the general elections will be historic regardless of the results. The polls opened at 7 am local time and are expected to close in the evening, typically around 5 pm.
Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on St Vincent and the Grenadines general elections 2025.
Latest Updates
SVG Elections 2025 Live: Voters Express Hope, Urgency and Determination at the Polls
As Vincentians head to the polls, citizens across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expressing a renewed sense of urgency and purpose as they prepare to cast their ballots. During interviews conducted by a local news channel SVGTV News, several residents shared why this election feels especially significant.
Many noted that their vote is not only a constitutional right but also a critical step toward shaping the nation’s future. Economic growth, job creation, and long-term stability emerged as dominant themes influencing their decisions at the polls.
As the nation counts down to election day, the atmosphere remains charged with anticipation of the results.
SVG Elections 2025 Live: Gonsalves urges locals to exercise their democratic right
Just an hour before the polls opened, the incumbent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves urged locals to exercise their democratic right and vote. Taking to Facebook, the ULP leader added, “God bless our nation.”
PM Gonsalves is expected to come out with his family members to cast his vote in the ongoing polling for general elections 2025.
SVG Elections 2025 Live: Polling Stations across island open at 7 am for voting
As the voters across St Vincent and the Grenadines are gearing up to vote for the favourite political party today, polling stations across the island have been opened at 7 am with long lines already forming outside these stations.
Polling stations across SVG open at 7 a.m. for voting.— WIC News (@WIC_News) November 27, 2025
These photos show voters who began lining up at 5 a.m. outside the Owia Government School, where there are two polling stations#SVG #Owia #voters #pollingday #wicnews pic.twitter.com/sqD52ARe9D
These photos show voters who began lining up at 5 a.m. outside the Owia Government School, where there are two polling stations.
SVG Elections 2025 Live: Voters Brace for Unpredictable Election
With 15 seats up for grabs, the general elections 2025 are a close contest between incumbent ULP and opposition NDP. Among the key issues for the voters in St Vincent and the Grenadines are the vulnerability to climate-related disasters, such as hurricanes and volcanic eruptions, which severely impact infrastructure and the economy.
Other significant challenges are environmental degradation (like plastic pollution and deforestation), urbanization strains (leading to flooding and infrastructure issues in Kingstown), and socio-economic limitations, which are compounded by a narrow coastal infrastructure and issues like child labour.
