Murder suspect fatally shot during police operation in St. Catherine, Jamaica

Police say Danville Powell was fatally shot after allegedly attempting to disarm an officer during a raid in St. Catherine.

Jamaica: Gunfire erupted in St. Catherine early this morning, resulting in the death of a suspect, Danville Powell, also known as 'Alex' and 'Cool Face', following a confrontation with police.

According to police reports, Powell, a resident of Harewood district in Riversdale was wanted in connection to a September 28 murder incident that left Wayne Mondle o/c Hanson, a fruit vendor fatally shot inside his home in Harewood district in Riversdale, the same area that Powell resided.

Police report that around 6:40 a.m, they went on an intelligence-driven operation armed with a search warrant in St. Catherine in search of Powell.

The police reportedly tracked down Powell, and when they entered the premises, he allegedly attempted to disarm one of the officers present at the scene. Reportedly, the other police officer upon seeing the situation immediately took an evasive action and shot Powell in the process.

Powell was then taken to Linstead Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the matter and has since launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This police shooting incident has further heightened ongoing discussions around police operations and the use of force as the incident comes after just days of the citizens of Jamaica voicing their concerns over the need for police officers to wear body cameras and not take matters into their own hands.