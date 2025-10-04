Jamaica: Man charged with knife-point robbery of driver’s iPhone and cash in Port Maria

St. Mary, Jamaica: A shocking robbery incident took place in Stennett Street in Port Maria, St. Mary in Jamaica on Sunday, September 21, 2025, around 7:20 p.m., when a 21-year-old man allegedly robbed a driver of his Apple iphone 13 pro max and $22,000 in cash. It is being said that the man has been charged with robbery with aggravation.

According to Port Maria police, the suspect has been identified as Javaine Jones of Brown’s Street in Baileys Vale in the Parish. The officials also claimed that on the day of the incident the suspect booked a ride back to his home and upon reaching a halfway section of the roadway back to his home, the suspect asked the driver to stop the car on the middle road.

Further, the reports claimed that after the vehicle stopped, he pulled out a ratchet knife and placed it at the driver’s throat and told him to give his Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $130,000 and $22,000 in cash. And after robbing the driver he left the vehicle and escaped the scene.

Additionally, police stated that after the incident the driver contacted the Port Maria police station and told them about the incident following which the police officials launched their investigation into the matter. Officials also confirmed that during the investigation they arrested the suspect Jones and interrogated him in the presence of his attorney. And after the interrogation the officials charged him with robbery in its aggravated form.

Authorities noted that the court appearance date has not been finalized yet, but they plan to schedule it as soon as possible. They further stated that robbery with aggravation is a serious offense in Jamaica, and if convicted, individuals could face significant penalties.

According to them, the charge of aggravated robbery carries severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences. Additionally, they stated that they will continue investigating crimes of this nature.

The community of Jamaica is in shock after the incident as they are saying “This is happening all because of the unemployment in the country as the government are not doing their work properly”, while some said “these young generation don’t know how to do work, they just wander around and rob anyone for their own benefits or to fulfill their needs.”