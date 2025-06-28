Belize: Torrential rains flood roads, submerge vehicles across Orange Walk District

The Tower Hill weather station near Orange Walk recorded over 8 inches of rain yesterday, with heavy rainfall continuing into the night.

Belize: Heavy rains in Belize have caused major flooding in the Orange Walk District which further led to traffic being backed up for miles on the Northern Highway. According to the information, torrential rains hit the country last night on June 27, 2025, and water levels rose very quickly.

Following the reports of flooding, images from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development made rounds across social media showing that waters have been rising dangerously fast in the Belize and Orange Walk Districts after heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

It was reported that culverts at Come N dine restaurant were also at full capacity while waters were also reportedly high in Trial Farm village.

The Tower Hill weather station outside of Orange Walk reported more than 8 inches of rain yesterday and it continues into the night. There were also footages of fast rising waters at miles 42 and 51 on the George Price Highway.

The MIDH also reported that quadruple and triple culverts along the Boom/Hattieville bypass are working at almost max capacity. Experts say it is unprecedented to happen so early in the wet season after just a week of rain.

Following the heavy rain, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) advised motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing through the villages of San Jose/San Pablo in the Orange Walk District, as water is currently flowing across the roadway.

They urged the drivers to slow down, use hazard lights if necessary and proceed with care.

NEMO further confirmed that flooding in the San Jose Succotz area, Cayo District, has subsided and the area is no longer under immediate flood concern.

Several videos and images making rounds across social media shows vehicles submerged in the waters and roads flooded, making it impossible for the locals to commute especially in the Orange Walk district.