Tropical Storm Sara hit Belize, severe flooding reported islandwide

Belize: Tropical Storm Sara on Sunday made landfall in Belize near Dangriga area, about 55 miles southeast of the capital Belmopan. The storm caused major flooding across the island, forcing people to stay indoors as there was a severe increase in the water levels in several rivers.



As of now, the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall on the Caribbean Island with the island receiving continued heavy rains and life threatening flash flooding and mudslides.



According to the information, Belize faced the severe impacts of the storm as floodwaters reached alarming levels with the Iguana Creek Bridge almost six feet underwater which made is completely impassable.



The low-lying bridge connecting San Ignacio and Santa Elena was nearly submerged at five feet below water, and the recently constructed Boardwalk was overtaken by the rapidly rising river.



The storm moved inland in Belize after drenching the northern coast of Honduras where it reportedly stalled since Friday, causing swelled rivers and trapping several at home.



The National Emergency Management Organization gave an all clear sign in Belize at 12 pm on Sunday after the storm move away from the island.



Additionally, the locals were also taking to social media to share several glimpses of the flooded streets, heavy winds and much more which continued for several hours in the country.





The storm also resulted in rising water levels of the Belize river near Roaring Creek Village, making it dangerous for the residents living nearby.



It was further reported that water systems from five villages in the Cayo district have been affected by flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Sara.



The villages are Calla Creek, Bullet Tree Falls, Cristo Rey, San Antonio, and Valley of Peace.



The Ministry of Rural Transformation said that it is working with the water boards from the respective villages to provide emergency relief. In a statement issued this afternoon, the ministry said, “We continue to monitor and work with local Water Boards and community leaders nationwide.”



It added, “We also remind everyone to keep communication open with residents, our Rural Community Development Officers, and emergency services on the status of your water systems.”



Authorities also conducted damage assessments countrywide, following the all clear which was issued just before midday.



While there have been no reports of any major impacts islandwide, the authorities say that they will make sure that all roads and bridges are in good condition for commuters to move normally.